PM Jacinda Ardern wants conversion therapy ban in Parliament by end of year

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she wants a law banning conversion therapy in the House by the end of the year.

Labour had promised a conversion therapy ban at the 2020 election, but has been coy about when it will actually legislate it.

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said earlier this week that he couldn’t give a timeframe on when he’d introduce legislation.

Speaking at Waitangi on Friday morning, Ardern shifted the Government’s position, promising a law by the end of the year.

The Government is “working on that policy now”, and it will go out for consultation with affected groups in the coming months, Ardern said.

“I want to see that legislation in the House this year.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jacinda Ardern is in Waitangi this week.

Having legislation in the House this year could mean the ban won't actually pass and take effect until 2022.

The Green Party said it would be pushing Labour on getting the ban legislated. Elizabeth Kerekere said it was a form of torture.

But Ardern denied claims Labour is dragging its heels: “We've committed to reform in this area, but we want to get it right ... if we don't get the law right, we won't have the positive impact we need to have.”

Conversion therapy is the pseudoscientific practice of trying to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

It’s been criticised internationally as being based on bad science and medicine and has copped criticism for being harmful to the mental health of the people who undergo it.

This has led many countries and states to implement bans, most recently the Australian state of Victoria.

National Party leader Judith Collins said she wants to wait to see draft legislation before coming to a position.

A National Party spokesperson told Newshub that the party wouldn’t make any commitments ahead of seeing legislation.

“The National Party caucus has not discussed the topic of banning conversion therapy, and does not currently have a position on it.

“Until we have seen proposed legislation from the Government and discussed the details of this legislation as a caucus, Judith Collins has no further comment to make.”