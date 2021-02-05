PM defends NZ stance after allegations of rape of Uighurs in Chinese camps

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has rejected insinuations New Zealand is not doing enough to defend the rights of China’s Uighur population following reports of systematic rape, sexual abuse and torture of women held inside camps set up by the Chinese government.

Speaking after the National Iwi Chairs Forum in Whangārei on Friday, Ardern said she had raised concerns over the treatment of the indigenous Muslim population directly with the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s leadership.

“I don’t know what could be stronger than raising it face-to-face with the leadership in Beijing,” she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Northland for Waitangi Day.

Questions on the Uighurs’ plight during the post-Forum press conference were prompted by a BBC investigation.

Accusations from women in the BBC story included that men in masks routinely appeared at a camp in Xinyuan County after midnight and took women to a “black room” without CCTV and raped them.

-/AP One of a number of internment camps in the Xinjiang region which the Chinese government claims are re-education camps.

Another Uighur woman said she was forced to strip others naked and handcuff them, before leaving them alone with Chinese men.

The accusations join many others of rights abuses, including genocide, against more than one million Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups in the western Xinjiang region.

When pushed on whether the government was considering doing more than issuing statements and tweets, Ardern said the government was “using all the tools of diplomacy that are usually used”.

She did not mention any further actions being considered.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics have been labelled the 'Genocide Games'.

“I would really push back on the trivialisation of the strong stance New Zealand has taken on this issue,” Ardern told reporters.

“They are an indigenous Muslim community – this is really important for us to make sure that we are sharing our strong perspective on the issue. We have done it at the highest level.”

The Chinese government has claimed the sites are for re-education, but they are increasingly considered to be an attempt to erode Uighur culture and create a surveillance state for the population.

The plight of the Uighurs is gaining increasing international attention.

An independent tribunal in Britain aiming at establishing whether the Chinese government’s alleged rights abuses against Uighurs in the far western Xinjiang region constituted genocide is expected to hear dozens of witness testimonies when it holds its first public hearing in London in May.

The tribunal is not government-backed and the tribunal’s judgment is not binding on any government.

Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics have also been labelled the 'Genocide Games'.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said a boycott is a possibility, and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he believes genocide is being committed in China.