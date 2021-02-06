Grant Robertson to reveal size and priorities of Budget 2021 on Tuesday

In May, Stuff published an explanatory feature on the historic Covid-19 Budget, announced by Finance Minster Grant Robertson. The feature included this quick guide to a Budget deficit.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will reveal the size and priorities of the 2021 Budget in a speech at a on Tuesday morning.

The speech will coincide with the release of the 2021 Budget Policy Statement or BPS.

The BPS is when a Finance Minister reveals the allowances for that year’s budget – allowances are the pot of new money that the Minister has set aside for new spending, so the BPS is the first glimpse people have of just how much a Government plans to spend in the budget.

Labour’s fiscal plan from the 2020 election had the party set aside $2.625 billion for its operating allowance this budget and over the next four years.

Last year, when Treasury released the Government’s most recent set of forecasts, Robertson suggested that further increases to the operating allowances were unlikely, however changes are not unheard of.

Robertson lifted the budget allowances between his DPS for the 2018 Budget, delivered in December 2017, and when the Budget was actually delivered 2018.

The first question time of the new government in the House of Representatives debating chamber at Parliament.

The BPS is also when the Government announces its budget priorities. These are particularly important in the era of wellbeing budgets as they are when the Government sets out the challenges that it wants to tackle in the coming year.

The priorities usually include things like tackling inequality and climate change; last year they were just transitions to a low carbon economy, tackling the future of work, Māori and Pacific incomes, skills and opportunities, improving child wellbeing and the physical and mental wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

Usually, the BPS is released in December, when Treasury releases its half-year forecasts.

But, as with many things in 2020, the BPS was delayed until this year.

With the economy unexpectedly booming and the pandemic response coming in well under budget, there could be some pressure on Robertson to open up the allowances slightly to allow more spending.