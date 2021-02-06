Joe Biden's warmest regards to the people of New Zealand on Waitangi Day

US Vice-President Joe Biden and his grand-daughters experience a traditional Māori welcome at Government House in 2016.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shared a message to New Zealand from new US President Joe Biden.

“Given it was intended for everyone, I thought I’d share it here!” Ardern said in a post on Facebook.

Mentioning New Zealand as one of the US’s “closest friends and partners”, Biden said American people join him in offering warmest regards to the people of New Zealand on the occasion of Waitangi Day on February 6.

“The unbreakable bond we share was established when the first US Consul to New Zealand was on hand to witness the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi on February 6, 1840.

READ MORE:

* President Joe Biden's Oval Office now features a sweet photo of late son Beau Biden

* Joe Biden brings the United States closer to New Zealand in first day in office



“We have since partnered together to build the multilateral framework that benefits our nations as well as the global population.

“I look forward to strengthening the US-New Zealand relationship and co-operating to overcome the greatest challenges of our time,” said Biden.

At the end of the letter, he said he remembered his trip to New Zealand in 2016 when “New Zealand’s legendary reputation for friendliness and hospitality was on full display”.

Biden visited New Zealand in 2016 on a two-day trip in his capacity as Vice-President, which included meetings community and business leaders, a visit to Government House and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.