Parliament returns for the year with a packed day of confidence votes and urgent lawmaking

National Party leader Judith Collins expects an "apology" from Speaker Trevor Mallard after it was found that $300,000 taxpayer money was used for his legal fees.

ANALYSIS: The days are getting shorter, the nights colder, and the politicians are getting back to work.

MPs arrive in Wellington on Tuesday morning for the first day of Parliament of 2021, with a packed day of meetings, confrontations, and a confidence vote on the schedule.

Top of the agenda is a new law to stop local referendums abolishing Māori wards and a motion of no confidence in the Speaker.

This is the first time Parliament has sat since early December, not long after Labour’s thumping win in the election.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Question time in the House of Parliament in August 2020.

National will be looking to take back the narrative as the House returns. As the party is not in Government it has far less opportunity to make news and capture voters when Parliament is in recess.

With Parliament sitting it has the opportunity to scrutinise the Government under a big media spotlight – through Question Time, select committees, and the general chaos of the House.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern claims biggest Labour victory in 50 years

* The last day of the coalition: Parliament wraps up with brutal jokes and moments of gratitude

* MPs behaving badly? What's new about that?



It’s likely National will use Question Time to push the Government on the availability of vaccines in New Zealand. Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said late last year New Zealand would be at the front of queue for vaccines, but none have arrived in New Zealand yet.

National or the Green Party may also wish to push the Government on the news an Air New Zealand subsidiary was helping the Saudi Navy, who are currently enforcing a blockade of Yemen that is causing a humanitarian crisis in the country.

Right after Question Time at 2pm National intends to resurrect a story from late last year and attempt a vote of no confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard over a debacle involving a Parliamentary staffer. Mallard apologised late last year after wrongfully implying the staffer had been accused of rape, and the taxpayer ended up paying the $330,000 in legal costs.

Rob Kitchin/Stuff Ardern and Collins will face off in Question Time.

National will not have the numbers to force the Speaker to resign – Mallard’s Labour party have an absolute majority, meaning it can win any vote – but it will intend to use the motion to keep the pressure on Mallard, a man many in the party heavily dislike.

When the motion fails Parliament will shift into urgency to debate a new Government bill that removes the ability for local referenda to stop Māori wards being created. These provisions only existed for Māori wards, not general wards, and the Government is keen to move fast before the 2022 local body elections. National are not expected to support the change.

Later there will be several “maiden speeches” from new MPs elected last year – ACT’s Mark Cameron, James McDowall, Karen Chhour, and Toni Severin, followed by Labour’s Emily Henderson, Gaurav Sharma, Sarah Pallett, and Glen Bennett.

But plenty will happen outside of the debating chamber too.

MPs will start their morning at “caucus meetings” – a meeting each party has with all of its MPs. Journalists generally catch National and Labour MPs on their way into these for brief “standups” (press conferences) – so expect some early political headlines from those.

And Cabinet is also meeting, meaning Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will hold her regular post-cabinet press conference at around 4pm.