Air New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern asks Ministry of Foreign Affairs to look into airline's help for Saudi military

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is getting MFAT to check if Air New Zealand breached obligations under international law.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to look into the revelation Air New Zealand helped the Saudi Arabian navy.

TVNZ revealed on Sunday evening that an Air New Zealand subsidiary worked on two engines and one power turbine module from vessels belonging to the Saudi Navy through a third party contract.

The Saudi Navy has been enforcing a blockade on the country of Yemen, stopping food and medicine getting to the war-torn country.

The Government owns a majority stake in the airline.

Ardern said she learnt of the matter on Sunday because of a media request and said the contract was completely inappropriate.

“It just doesn’t pass New Zealand’s sniff test,” Ardern said.

She said there was a question mark over whether it breached New Zealand export requirements, and she was asking the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) to look into the matter.

“This is something that has ramifications for New Zealand, it’s reputation, and that’s why we are making sure we are across how it happened,” Ardern said.

“We do have obligations as a country to make sure that we are applying, for instance, UN sanctions and so on. Whilst it’s not clear whether what happened here would have fallen within that, there are still reputational issues.”

“I’ve already asked MFAT to look into whether it should fall into the obligations that a country has to check that they are fulfilling the export control orders.”

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran apologised for the incident on Tuesday morning and said he was only made aware of it recently.

The contract was signed before he joined the company, when new National MP Chris Luxon was CEO.

Luxon said on Tuesday he wasn't aware of it happening in his time.

"I have no recollection of it, it might've post-dated my time, but the bottom line is that these are really questions for Air New Zealand," he said.

"I haven't worked at Air New Zealand for some time but it's good to see that they've come out and admitted this morning that yes there was an error in judgment and they're wanting to do something about that."

"It came at somewhat of a surprise," Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

"My understanding is that the CEO has made contact with (Finance Minister Grant) Robertson, and that matter is being dealt with."

Robertson, the shareholding minister for Air New Zealand, said on Tuesday morning he was alarmed by the incident – a change of tune since Sunday, when he said it was an operational matter for the company.

“I’m alarmed by it - most New Zealanders would find it unacceptable to do that work,” Robertson said.

“I spoke to Mr Foran and he did apologise. As he has said publicly he only became aware of it 10 days ago.”

“To be perfectly frank, I don’t think I should have to write to Air New Zealand to tell them not to work with the Saudi military and I think Air New Zealand accepts that.”

Foran said the company would investigate its services for the Saudi Arabian military.

He told Stuff the contract was agreed to before his time and it was stopped when he became aware of it.

"This was not a secret deal, our involvement was through a third party and should not have happened. It won't be repeated," Foran said.

"We're conducting a full investigation and intend to be fully transparent around the outcome. This includes reviewing the gas turbines contracting process to ensure improved oversight of work assigned through third party arrangements."

As one of a handful of facilities in the world licensed to repair a certain type of engine used on large vessels, the gas turbines business has been contracted to work on naval ship engines from New Zealand, the United States and Australia.

The business also occasionally contracts to carry out ad hoc overflow work from third party repair facilities.

It is through a third party contract that work had recently been carried out on two engines and one power turbine module from vessels belonging to the Saudi Navy.

Foran said the gas turbines business had not contracted directly with the Saudi Navy and would not be carrying out any further work of that nature.