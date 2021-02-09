Labour's Budget means it will borrow less than National planned at the last election

In May, Stuff published an explanatory feature on the historic Covid-19 Budget, announced by Finance Minster Grant Robertson. The feature included this quick guide to a Budget deficit.

ANALYSIS: On Tuesday morning, Grant Robertson outlined his Budget Policy Statement for the 2021 Budget. The BPS is a bit late this year - it’s usually released in December ahead of the budget.

He also released Treasury’s latest list of long-range forecasts. The forecasts are good news for Robertson. They show net core Crown debt hitting just $210.9 billion by 2030/31.

National’s fiscal plan (which used numbers now out of date) only got that number to $209.7b, and ACT”s plan (also using old forecasts) to $177.18b. The point to this isn't that Labour’s planning to spend a lot less money, it's that it only needs to borrow a fraction it thought it might need to.

But a BPS isn’t just about the forecasts: A BPS is when the Government outlines how much new money it plans to spend in the budget, and what it’s spending priorities will be.

The priorities for this year’s budget are a just transition to a low-carbon economy, tackling the future of work, Māori and Pacific incomes, skills and opportunities, improving child wellbeing and the physical and mental wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

Budget allowances are the same as Labour promised at the election - $2.625b of new spending each year for the next four budgets.

It’s all very 2020 – or rather, the halcyon months of 2020 before Covid-19 happened.

In fact, it’s very 2020; those budget priorities might look familiar - it’s because they are. They’re exactly the same as the priorities for the 2020 Budget Robertson announced in 2019.

In the wake of a pandemic, you'd think those priorities might have changed. They have not.

More money for you? Not really

The operating allowances, the money set aside each budget for day-to-day spending, are similar too. In December 2019, when Robertson set out the allowances for the 2020 Budget, he set aside $3b for his 2020 Budget, $2.4b for 2021 and 2022, before rising to $3b in 2023.

That means this year’s budget will have almost $400m less new spending than last year’s Budget while the next two budgets will have about $200m more each.

That means the Government isn’t looking to increase spending on new initiatives, compared to what they signalled at the election.

Along with the operating allowances being largely unchanged. Capital spending is used for investment in new buildings and plant.

There’s not a lot of change here either. One of the few details of the coming budget Robertson gave away in his speech unveiling the BPS was that the Government planned to spend about $7b more on capital.

The catch is this money would be spent in the period leading up to 2023/24 - and basically none of that additional money would be spent in the current Parliament.

Looking at the forecasts Treasury prepared for today’s announcement, capital spending is essentially identical to what was forecast nearly a year ago in the budget - what Robertson appears to have done is drop another $1b into the allowance in 2025/26 and increased it by about 2 per cent a year - as per the rules of the model. That gives him $7b more over the forecast period.

While $7b of new capital spending could buy a lot of schools, hospitals or houses, but you’ll have to wait nearly half a decade to see any of it.

More money for the Government? Probably

The model released alongside Robertson’s speech today includes forecasts months out of date.

The key numbers - the short-term forecasts - are unchanged from the last set of forecasts the Treasury put together and release back in December. These forecasts were finalised back in November and from the backbone of the numbers the Government released on Tuesday.

This has copped a bit of criticism because Treasury’s November forecasts have proved to be overly pessimistic. The economy is better in every respect than feared last November: unemployment is lower, tax receipts are higher, and Government spending is lower.

This has trimmed the Government deficit to a shadow of what it was expected to be back in November, freeing up a considerable amount of money for the Government.

This gives the Government choices. It can, at the Budget, opt to increase its operating allowances, giving it room to spend a bit more.

Or it can book the winnings from an improving economy and brag about returning to surplus far sooner than expected. Robertson has form in this area. He’s a Finance Minister who still believes in the value of surpluses and took great pride in the Government’s vastly improved debt track - with net core Crown debt expected to hit just 36.5 per cent in 2034/35 - $60b less than forecast.

CTU chief economist Craig Renney – himself a former staffer in Robertson's office – said the lack of up to date forecasts meant the Government was in the dark about how much money would be flowing into Government coffers over the next few years.

“We’re still a bit in the dark about what the true state of the economy is,” Rennie said.

“The spending is welcome and it will help address the long term underinvestment in the economy, but we have to wait until 2025 to make those investments,” he said.

Unfinished business

For Robertson it means the best of both worlds - something enjoyed by his Labour predecessor Michael Cullen. A booming economy allowing him to pay down debt, whilst spending up large at the same time. Politically, Robertson occupies an enviable position of being spender and saver at the same time.

But Robertson might begin to ponder whether his position is sustainable – not from attacks on the right, but from the left.

The debt figure Robertson was crowing about shows net core Crown debt sailing close to where National promised to have debt at the election – the party made reducing debt a key commitment of their 2020 campaign pitch, promising to have debt close to 30 per cent of GDP by 2030. Now, Labour will have net core Crown debt lower than National planned to at the same time.

Obviously those parties’ plans will have adjusted to take in the new forecasts too – their borrowing would have adjusted to fit into the new forecasts. But what the numbers do show is that the Government has a whole lot more money that it thought it might just a few months ago.

This means Robertson will have questions to answer on his left flank about whether he’s got the balance right between fiscal conservatism and social investment.

If Robertson could, just months ago, justify net core Crown debt rising above $200b to stave off a health crisis – he’ll have to explain why the other crises affecting the county don't merit a similar level of spending.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the Government would now borrow less than the Act Party had proposed at the election. That was incorrect and has been updated.