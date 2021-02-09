Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi kicked out of House for refusal to wear a tie

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Watiti kicked out of House for refusal to wear a tie

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi has been expelled from the House by Speaker Trevor Mallard over a refusal to wear a tie.

Waititi was wearing a hei tiki necklace in place of a tie, which he said was “Māori business attire.”

Mallard personally supports a change to Parliament’s rules, which currently mandate that men must wear a tie, but decided not to change them after consulting on the matter over the summer break – saying the overwhelming majority of those who wrote to him supported keeping the requirement.

The speaker raised the matter at the start of the sitting day, saying he would not allow Waititi to speak in the House if he did not don a tie.

“My own personal view has been expressed widely that I think ties are outdated, but that was not the view of the overwhelming majority of members who expressed their view to me,” Mallard said.

Waititi rose to give a point of order - which Mallard allowed – saying that he considered the hei tiki necklace “Māori business attire”.

Mallard repeated that he personally did not support the tie rule and noted that Waititi had not submitted during his review of it.

Later during Question Time Waititi rose to ask a supplementary question of Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis.

Mallard refused to allow him to speak, repeating that he had to wear a tie.

When Waititi rose to seek a point of order Mallard ordered that he leave the House.

Waititi handed his question to fellow co-leader Debbie Ngawera-Packer – who was wearing a tie, despite not needing to – and walked out of the House, saying “It's not about ties it's about cultural identity mate.”

Speaking to Stuff after the incident, Mallard said it was regrettable, but he had to enforce the rules as they stood.

“There’s nothing stopping Rawiri wearing his hei tiki if he wants to, but it’s not an alternative to a tie.”

National leader Judith Collins said she thought the Māori Party had a “reasonable point” about cultural attire and “maybe he wants to refresh the way he is thinking about that.”

Collins said she “liked ties” and the National Party had submitted a party-wide objection to the rule being changed however.

Green MP Teanau Tuiono said the issue seemed to have spiralled out of proportion.

He personally did not support the tie requirement, but he had not submitted this view to the Speaker.