Childhood experience figures large in New Plymouth Labour MP's maiden speech to Parliament

In his maiden speech to Parliament on Tuesday first term Labour MP Glen Bennett, right, referenced his marriage to Jon O’Neill as an example of Parliament’s power to liberate.

A childhood trip to an Onehunga dump to visit a mother and her baby has been revealed as a defining experience in the life of New Plymouth’s first term Labour MP Glenn Bennett.

In his maiden statement to Parliament on Tuesday evening, which began in song, Bennett confessed to being an unlikely politician who had always said “no” to the idea of standing for parliament.

However, a number of people, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s aunt Marie Ardern, eventually convinced him to say yes.

Bennett referenced his parent’s Salvation Army work as “foundational” to who he was.

In particular, he recounted a trip to the Onehunga dump with his mother, when he was 9 years old, to visit a recently released prisoner who was living in a shed there with her baby.

“I remember thinking, ‘something is wrong that a woman and her baby, in New Zealand, are living in a dump,” he said.

“That experience changed me and never left me. It now also shapes how I hope to make a difference in Parliament.”

Bennett told MPs he was a living example of how the power of Parliament could be used to oppress or liberate.

Ross Giblin On the day before his maiden speech to parliament Bennett married Jon O’Neill at the Legislative Council Chamber. The couple exchanged a korowai at the ceremony.

On Monday he married his partner Jon O’Neill at Parliament’s Legislative Council Chamber.

On Tuesday he addressed Parliament wearing the korowai O’Neill's family cloaked him in during the marriage ceremony.

”My 9-year-old self back in 1984, who knew he was different but didn’t have the words for it, could never have imagined wearing a korowai that is now part of him, because this house saw a law that was unjust and had the courage to push back against prejudice. To liberate,” he said.

Bennett also thanked Labour MP Andrew Little for stepping in and challenging a man who attacked him for his “pervertedness” during his campaign in New Plymouth, and denied Bennett was a Christian.

“He said to this man, ‘this is not about your religion, this is about your prejudice’. Our society has come a long way but we still have a long way to go. Thank you Andrew.”

The first term MP said he was looking forward to championing upgrades to Taranaki Base Hospital and State Highway 3, and said his vision for New Plymouth was a city that led the country’s green energy future.

Bennett made a point of noting his speech was the first maiden statement by a Labour MP for New Plymouth in 34 years, since Harry Duynhoven was elected.

He thanked many people including his foster children, his family, his husband, his community and the “Māori women in my life who guide me”.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff National MP Jonathan Young was unseated by Bennett in the New Plymouth electorate.

Bennett’s victory in New Plymouth in November was largely unexpected, with most picking incumbent National MP Jonathan Young would hold the seat for another term.

In the end Bennett won by 1519 votes.