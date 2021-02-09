New Ilam MP Sarah Pallett's long journey to Parliament

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Watiti kicked out of House for refusal to wear a tie

New Ilam MP Sarah Pallett has made her maiden speech in Parliament, charting her long journey from the Channel Islands to surviving cancer and finally to Parliament – she even mentioned her recent engagement.

Pallett toppled longstanding National MP Gerry Brownlee at the 2020 election to become the first Labour MP to represent the electorate since it was created in 1996.

Born in Jersey, in the Channel Islands, Pallett spent her early life in the United Kingdom before moving to New Zealand.

She became a community midwife, and later lectured in midwifery lecturer at Ara Institute of Technology in Christchurch. She was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 36, but said she was “one of the lucky ones” in that it was caght early.

A maiden speech is an MP’s first major speech in Parliament. Unlike other speeches, which are often scrutinised by party hierarchy, maiden speeches are a personal statement from the MP themselves.

Pallett joked that while her career as a midwife had involved its share of unexpected arrivals, the greatest unexpected arrival of all was her arrival in Parliament. Pallett’s win in Illam was one of the most unexpected upsets on election night.

Pallett paid tribute to her family, including partner Andy, “my best friend, my biggest cheerleader”.

“The man I love and can’t wait to be married to – and thanks for asking by the way,” Pallett joked, to laughs from colleagues.

She’s not the only Labour MP to get engaged recently, along with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, MP Glen Bennett – who gave his maiden speech after Pallett – married partner Jon O’Neill in Parliament on Monday.

Pallett's speech spoke of her electorate, which hosts the University of Canterbury, Christchurch Airport and Kate Sheppard house.

“Standing in the garden of her home in September 1893, she read the telegram announcing that women had achieved the right to vote,” Pallet said.

“In December last year, went Te Whare Waiutuutu [Kate Sheppard House] was opened to the public, I was proud to stand in that same garden as the first woman MP for Ilam.

“Standing there I felt what I feel now, not the thrill of power but the weight of responsibility to the people I serve, and I welcome that responsibility.”

Another new Christchurch-based MP, Act's Toni Severin, also gave her maiden speech in Parliament on Tuesday.

Severin spoke about her upbringing in a family of six children in Invercargill, learning difficulties she was only diagnosed with at 21, and the reality of being a small business owner.

She said she had only ever voted for ACT since the introduction of MMP.

Being a small business owner was not always easy and there were times when she had to pay staff and leave herself and her husband, who co-owns their business, with nothing leftover.

She made two requests of the Government: Firstly, she wanted the Government to create an environment that supported small business growth through hard work. Secondly, she implored it to listen to children and make sure they all had access to adequate education.