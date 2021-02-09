National to support ban on gay conversion therapy after Judith Collins talks to Young Nats and Googles it

National leader Judith Collins says she now supports a ban on gay conversion therapy.

Collins said during the election campaign she would research the issue, after Labour announced a policy banning the practice – where pseudoscience is used in an attempt to change someone's sexuality.

There is no scientific evidence backing the practice and it has been linked to serious harm to its subject’s mental health.

She said last week that her party did not yet have a view on the matter, and her Justice spokesman Simon Bridges told media a ban could threaten freedom of speech.

But on Tuesday after her caucus met, Collins said it now had a view that the practice should be banned.

“National are all opposed to gay conversion therapy, so we will be looking forward to the bill being presented to us,” Collins said.

She confirmed that National would be backing the ban.

“That’s the right thing to do. None of us have any truck with anyone being bullied or told that they are wrong when they are dealing with their sexuality,” Collins said.

“Our decision was absolutely a consensus decision, everyone was very happy with it.”

Collins said she reached the decision after researching the matter online and talking to National's youth wing, who were supportive of the ban.

"I used this thing called Google to find out all about it, then I also listened to people about it, the Young Nationals, who are very progressive on such issues, and they were very helpful."

Bridges said on The AM Show on Friday that the ban was an attack on free speech.

"I personally do have a wider concern. That is freedom of speech. That is in a liberal society, in a tolerant society, we have been very tolerant of different views,” Bridges said.

"We are, with this, moving down a track to a situation where it is actually cancel culture.”

Collins said Bridges was “going a step further on other issues about people who might have sought to have to talk about issues with family – that’s not what we’re dealing with”.

The Government has indicated it wants to unveil its bill banning conversion therapy within a year.

The proposed ban does not just cover gay conversation therapy, but also conversion therapy focused on trans people.

Collins kept her comments restricted to gay conversion therapy and said she would have to see detail of the bill to have a full view on a wider ban.