Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March currently in managed isolation after visiting family in Mexico

New Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March is currently in a Government-run managed isolation hotel after visiting family in Mexico.

Menéndez March was born in Mexico and was visiting for a “serious personal family matter,” a spokesperson for the party said.

He arrived back in the country on February 1 and is thus near the end of his mandatory two-week stay in managed isolation (MIQ).

His decision to leave the country contravenes the current travel advice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) – which encourages Kiwis to not travel overseas at all.

“We currently advise that all New Zealanders do not travel overseas at this time due to the outbreak of COVID-19, associated health risks and widespread travel restrictions,” MFAT’s advice reads.

This has been the advice for close to a year since the Covid-19 pandemic emerged.

The decision to travel comes as the MIQ system has been under serious strain from the amount of Kiwis attempting to come home and not being able to obtain the “vouchers” needed to travel.

He was tagged in an Instagram photo in late-January by a friend in Mexico, although this account was made private soon after a rumour emerged surrounding his travel.

Menéndez March was not in Parliament for its first day back on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Green Party said Menéndez March had followed the appropriate processes for returning.

“Ricardo returned to his home of origin for serious personal family matters,” the spokesperson said.

“He followed the appropriate processes to return. We look forward to seeing him upon his return.”

Menéndez March was elected from the Green Party list at the last election.

It’s understood Menéndez March applied to MBIE for an emergency allocation that would allow him to enter MIQ sooner but this request was denied.