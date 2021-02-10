Government reveals new planning laws, but key replacement won't be passed by end of 2022

Environment minister David Parker explains how the Resource Management Act will be reworked into three different parts.

People waiting for the Government’s long-awaited planning reform to free up land for new housing will have to wait a little longer, with Environment Minister David Parker today saying that the new planning regime will pass towards the end of 2022.

Parker plans to take his time with the replacement legislation, which will effectively go through the first half of the legislative process twice – with a special select committee inquiry convened to examine the draft legislation before it's properly introduced to Parliament when it will go to select committee again.

Both Labour and National have promised to replace the Resource Management Act, or RMA, New Zealand’s key planning law, which has been blamed for pumping up house prices by failing to free up enough land.

In 2019, Parker kicked off the reform process, commissioning retired judge Tony Randerson to review the law. Last year, Randerson recommended repealing the RMA with three laws.

Labour agreed and it will spend most of the current Parliamentary term passing those laws.

The cornerstone of the three laws is the National and Build Environments Act, which the Government is calling the NBA. It will consolidate more than 100 local government resource management plans into about 14.

The Government will spend the first half of this year working up a draft bill, called an exposure draft. That draft will be presented to the House and referred to a select committee inquiry, which will run from May to September.

Cabinet will then consider the results of that select committee inquiry and introduce the final NBA to Parliament in December 2021.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Environment Minister David Parker will repeal and replace the RMA by 2022.

Parker thinks the bill should pass by the end of 2022.

He said the bill should be considered by a special select committee because of its complexity.

“Given its significance and complexity, a special select committee inquiry will consider an exposure draft of the NBA Bill from mid-year. This will include the most important elements of the legislation, including the replacement of Part 2 of the RMA,” Parker said.

The Government says the new laws will “focus on identifying and promoting positive outcomes for people, the natural environment and our urban spaces, and setting goals for achieving these outcomes, rather than focusing, as the RMA has, on preventing individual adverse effects”.

That means making it easier for councils to plan more effectively, hopefully reducing the cost of building a new home.

“Urban areas are struggling to keep pace with population growth and the need for affordable housing. Water quality is deteriorating, biodiversity is diminishing and there is an urgent need to reduce carbon emissions and adapt to climate change,” Parker said.

“New spatial strategies will enable regions to plan for the wellbeing of future generations, ensuring development and infrastructure occurs in the right places at the right times,” Parker said.

The first of the two other laws, the Strategic Planning Act, or SPA will also be introduced to Parliament this year. The SPA is meant to link-up all of the planning coming from central government to give councils a long-term view of what the Government wants to do in a given area.

The Climate Change Adaption Act or CCA is intended to help councils manage retreat from areas vulnerable to climate change like coastal settlements.

Officials are still working on what this bill will look like including whether it will include a fund to pay for homeowners to leave coastal settlements.