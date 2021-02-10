Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi allowed to speak in Parliament while wearing hei tiki instead of a tie

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi kicked out of House for refusal to wear a tie.

Parliamentary speaker Trevor Mallard has called a truce on his demand for a tie to be worn by Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

Waititi has returned to the debating fray with his hei tiki instead of a tie and was allowed to stand and ask a supplementary question in the latest session of Parliament without comment from Mallard.

After the latest session, Waititi said the rules needed to be relaxed and inclusive of other cultures, especially tangata whenua.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi jokes with National MP Chris Luxon before the latest session of Parliament.

He said past Māori Party MPs fought for the environment allowing the current Māori Party MPs to be themselves.

Mallard said they agreed on a truce for a day until the standing orders committee met on Wednesday night.

“That is what has occurred. I did have an undertaking that he wouldn’t be speaking, that he would only be present, but we're going to deal with these matters at 7.15 tonight.”

1 NEWS Rawiri Waititi says he should be able to wear a pounamu instead.

He said the committee included a broad cross-section of Parliament, which would be more balanced advice than a previous survey he ran.

“I’m happy to listen to advice and to make a decision after that. I don’t want to pre-judge advice I’m going to get.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard on the first day of the House sitting in Parliament for 2021.

During the prayer at the beginning of the session, Waititi stood with his signature cowboy hat off, and his neck bare of a standard neck tie. Instead, he wore his hei tiki.

He returned after being ejected by Mallard on Tuesday, in the first session of the year, for wearing the hei tiki instead of a neck tie. Waititi said the hei tiki was Māori business attire.

On Tuesday, Mallard raised the matter at the start of the sitting day, saying he would not allow Waititi to speak in the House if he did not don a tie.

“My own personal view has been expressed widely that I think ties are outdated, but that was not the view of the overwhelming majority of members who expressed their view to me,” Mallard said.

Waititi and co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer emailed the speaker before the latest session, laying out their position on ties.

They said the speaker made it clear he was the sole arbiter of such matters and “therefore the judgment has always been yours to make”.

“Any action to not give Māori equality of rights in the House to adorn themselves with their cultural positions, must be seen to be discriminatory, unfair, unjust and unequal.”

It was not a matter for standing orders. “It is a simple matter of judgement on the part of the speaker.”