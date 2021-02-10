MPs from all sides turn on Treasury, Reserve Bank and Labour over failure to act on housing

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says targeted government policy could do much more for the property market than monetary policy can. (First published November 2020)

The question of whether the Government knowingly failed to intervene to stop house prices increasing wealth inequality in New Zealand echoed through Parliament this week with the Government facing attacks from National, the Greens, and even ACT.

But the Government stuck to its guns, particularly its avowed refusal to implement a capital gains tax, despite some of the advice it received last year that a fiscal policy like a capital gains tax could mitigate the effect the Reserve Bank’s digital money printing had on house prices.

Last week Stuff published papers from the Reserve Bank and Treasury in which both organisations warned Finance Minister Grant Robertson that the digital money printing used by the Bank to lower interest rates during the Covid-19 pandemic would likely increase inequality by driving up the prices of assets like houses.

The advice said that if the Government wanted to mitigate the effects of these unintended consequences, it should look at using its own tools (rather than the Bank’s), which can make far more surgical interventions.

READ MORE:

* Reserve Bank repeatedly warned Government money printing would lead to house price inflation

* This could be the worst Parliament since MMP unless urgent changes are made

* No easy solution in housing crisis blame game



The Government decided not to follow that advice and, as of February, the median house price has risen by more than $100,000 since the start of the pandemic.

National’s shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly asked Robertson in Tuesday’s Question Time what actions he’d taken to mitigate the effects of the Bank’s monetary policy on house prices.

Robertson said the Bank had actually changed its view on what its monetary policy would mean for house prices.

He listed the Government’s attempts to free up land or densify cities – most of which won’t take effect until the middle of the decade and none of which was specifically designed to respond to the Bank’s money printing.

The housing brawl moved into Parliament’s select committees on Wednesday morning. When both Treasury and the Reserve Bank appeared before Parliament’s powerful Finance and Expenditure Committee.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Chlöe Swarbrick pressed Treasury and the Reserve Bank on whether monetary policy was driving inequality.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick asked Treasury secretary Caralee McLiesh on whether the increased income equality Treasury had envisioned in its first advice to the Government back in January 2020 had come to pass.

McLiesh said that it was “still too early to assess the full impacts of the pandemic on inequality”.

Swarbrick pressed McLiesh further - asking her specifically whether the Bank’s digital money printing, known as LSAP [Large Scale Asset Purchases], was responsible for increasing inequality by putting up house prices.

McLiesh talked up the positive aspects of what the Reserve Bank had managed to achieve through the LSAP by lowering interest rates and getting people to spend. That had helped to keep the unemployment rate relatively low, despite the pandemic.

“The LSAPs have made a difference in lowering interest rates across the economy and that’s been a really important support for employment,” McLiesh said.

Swarbrick was eventually able to elicit a response that answered her question. McLiesh admitted that the lower interest rates created by the digital money printing had pumped up house prices.

“It [LSAP] does have flow-on impacts and clearly interest rates is one of, and we say one of the drivers of higher house prices,” she said.

But McLiesh said the overall impact on wealth inequality was “quite complex” because the LSAP was also supporting lower unemployment. In other words, high house prices are the price employees pay for still having a job.

“The overall impact on wealth inequality is quite complex,” McLiesh said. “Lower interest rates benefit borrowers as well as those who hold assets; they also help the economy and open up jobs.”

Swarbrick’s questioning was cut short by a patsy question from committee chair, Labour MP Duncan Webb, who asked McLiesh to describe some of the gloomy forecasts the Government was looking at when it formulated its economic response to Covid. The subtext: inequality is a good problem to have when the alternative was economic ruin.

But Swarbrick persisted with Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr who was also appearing before the committee. Swarbrick’s charge wasn’t that the response deployed by the Bank was the wrong thing to do, but that too little had been done to mitigate its unintended consequences.

Orr backed McLiesh, saying that it was too early to tell what the long-term effects of the pandemic would be on inequality – he also said that with low but stable inflation and high rates of employment, the Bank had clearly achieved what it was asked to do.

Swarbrick asked whether it was the Bank or the Government’s job to mitigate the effects of the Bank’s monetary policy. In other words, whether the Bank should use different monetary policy or whether the Government should use policy like taxation.

Orr’s response to that was unequivocal: it’s the Government's problem and it has the tools to fix it.

David Unwin/Stuff Green Party finance spokesperson Julie Anne Genter asked whether it was time to revisit housing policies like capital gains tax.

“Monetary policy is incredibly limited in the long-term structural issues that you’re talking about,” Orr said.

“For economic policy it is always the overarching policy of the Government of the day,” he said – pinning the problem squarely on the Government.

Swarbrick’s colleague, Green Party finance spokesperson Julie Anne Genter, took this issue to the debating chamber, asking Robertson whether the dramatic increase in house prices would cause the Government to rethink some of the policies it had previously ruled out, like a capital gains tax.

“Does he agree that it's now time to respond with bold fiscal policy, including taxation, to mitigate the current wealth inequality impacts of this unconventional monetary policy?” Genter asked.

Robertson noted that he promised his response to the housing crisis would be “bold” but it wouldn’t include those taxes.

Ross Giblin/Stuff ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden asked the Prime Minister whether any of her housing policies had worked.

“The Government's laid out the parameters for what we are prepared to consider. We have ruled out a comprehensive capital gains tax,” Robertson said.

That wasn’t enough for Genter, who suggested that the current economic climate merited revisiting those policies.

“Don't these exceptional circumstances merit revisiting things that have previously been ruled out, if they're the best way to address the problem and reduce wealth inequality?” she asked.

Apparently not.

The final swipe came courtesy of ACT’s deputy leader Brooke van Velden, who asked Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to list the policies she had implemented to slow the rate of house price growth and, more pointedly, she asked Ardern whether those policies had worked.

Ardern listed the Government’s many housing policies – but the all-important final line of van Velden’s question was pointedly left unanswered.