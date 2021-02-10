Brooke van Velden delivers a maiden speech paying tribute to family

Brooke van Velden, ACT’s deputy leader paid tribute to her ACT party colleagues, family, and former party leader Roger Douglas in her maiden speech in Parliament.

Van Velden, formerly a staffer to party leader David Seymour is a symbol of ACT’s revival; her arrival in Parliament as one of the party's ten MPs marks the first time the party has had a leader and deputy in Parliament since its decline nearly a decade ago, which saw it reduced to a caucus of one.

“It is the first time in 9 years that ACT has had a deputy leader elected to Parliament and I aim to do my best to help lead and provide guidance to the 8 other new members of our team as we navigate this chapter in our Party’s history together,” Van Velden said.

She also thanked party leader David Seymour.

“David Seymour, for your mentorship, support, and for always challenging me to do and be better. It is your leadership over the last 6 years that sees me standing in Parliament today,” she said.

As a young woman MP, Van Velden represents something of an image change for the ACT Party.

Van Velden said her family had come to New Zealand before the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi. Two of her ancestors were even present at the signing of the Treaty.

She also charted her idealogical journey from Green party supporter to free-market liberal after studying economics at university.

“It was a revelation to me that trade and free markets have pulled billions of people from hardship and poverty. It is only through prosperity that people have the wealth and living standards needed to care about the environment,” she said.

Her big achievement before becoming an MP was shepherding the End of Life Choice Act through Parliament as an ACT staffer.

“It became a deeply personal issue for me to work on and I know in my heart that working on the End of Life Choice Act and passing it through Parliament was the right thing to do.

“I saw how real change happens when a Member of Parliament with compassion and respect for New Zealanders takes a stand on principle,” she said.

Towards the end of her speech she thanked ACT founder Roger Douglas, who was present in the chamber.

“Sir Roger had a vision and a conviction of values. He demonstrated that ideas matter. That change is possible. I wish to always remember this,” she said.