Covid-19: The questions the Government is trying to answer about the community cases right now

Associate health minister Dr Ayesha Verrall explains why the UK variant of Covid-19 is different to what New Zealanders saw last year.

ANALYSIS: At labs and offices across the country this morning hordes of people are at work figuring out whether New Zealand can end its Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday.

The early signs suggest the new group of community cases in Auckland have been contained, but there are still far too many test results pending to know that for sure.

There are several key questions they are trying to answer, which will be key to whether the 72-hour Auckland lockdown is extended further.

The team from the South Seas Healthcare Trust has been flat out at its testing centre in Ōtara, conducting over 1400 Covid-19 tests since the Government announced plans to change alert levels on Sunday.

But certain answers may elude them – often in the breakneck world of Covid-19 you operate on probabilities, not certainties.

WHO HAD THE VIRUS FIRST

The key thing the politicians and bureaucrats want before lifting restrictions is some assurance that they know how widely the infection has spread.

This naturally starts with the source of the cases themselves – if you know how the first known cases got it, you can make sure no-one else got it from that source, and lock down that source, so it can’t infect people again.

As we've been reporting, genome sequencing has confirmed the three latest Covid-19 cases in the Auckland community are the more infectious UK strain.

You’ll note we are saying “cases” not “case”. This is because it is not yet clear which of the three community cases inside a family was infected first.

The mother – who works at LSG Sky Chefs, which has a connection to the border – and her daughter both report developing symptoms at the same time. This complicates things, as it means there is a chance that the daughter caught the virus and gave it to the mother, rather than the other way around.

Obviously, the more likely scenario is that the mother was infected first, as her job involves doing laundry from incoming flights at an offsite facility - a clear connection to the border, even if it is indirect. But the Government is keen to make as few assumptions as possible, so it doesn’t accidentally risk leaving out possible paths of transmission.

Usually bustling Queenstown Mall was quiet on Monday as Auckland moved to Covid-19 alert level 3, and the rest of the country to alert level 2.

HOW THE CASE WAS INFECTED

If it was the mother who got the virus first then the question moves onto how exactly she was infected.

The research suggests that the virus almost always transfers from one person to another, not from being left on a material. That means the most likely scenario is that this case was infected by someone who themselves was infected by an overseas case – opening up a whole other branch of possible infections by that person.

That doesn’t make some kind of infection from a surface impossible. There isn’t a huge amount of research completed on surface or “fomite” transmission – most countries have plenty of person-to-person transmission to study – so we don't know all that much about the parameters of how it works.

Unlike much of the rest of the world, New Zealand has controlled almost all places where people interact with someone who may have Covid-19, meaning we are more likely to notice “edge” cases with material transmitting the virus instead of a person.

The prime minister has been eager to hammer home this point recently, essentially saying that we have stopped seeing the usual way Covid-19 operates in New Zealand, and now we get to see the weird edge cases, which are harder to pin down.

Genomic sequencing has confirmed that the cases have the more transmissible “UK strain” of the virus, but have not matched it to any known cases in managed isolation facilities.

This leaves a few possibilities. Not all cases in managed isolation are able to be sequenced, as some people with weak “historical” infections don't have enough viral load for a full sequence to be made.

There is also the possibility that someone transiting New Zealand was the source, or air crew. Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is reaching out to other countries in an attempt to match the sequence to another known positive.

It’s not absolutely essential that this question be answered – we still don’t really know how the Americold worker in Auckland got Covid-19 – but it would make ending the lockdown swiftly much easier.

There was a huge wait to get through the checkpoints around Auckland.

HOW CONTAINED THE VIRUS IS

Our first two questions are upstream of the three cases we know about - this one is downstream.

The question to answer here is whether or not these three cases infected others in the community, and if so whether that layer infected even more.

By late Monday no-one outside of the three cases identified on Sunday had tested positive.

42 close contacts had been identified for the family, mostly from the child’s school - Papatoetoe High School. Thus far 11 had tested negative, and more results were pending.

People have been lining up down the street to be tested at Papatoetoe High School after a student went to class, not knowing she had Covid-19.

Separately nine coworkers of the mother had been tested, with seven returning negative results.

The high school results will do a lot to prove both whether the virus is contained, and whether or not the student there was in fact the source case.

Separately, thousands of community tests were being processed from people in the area who had symptoms that could be Covid-19. If the Government continues to only see negatives there it can be more confident that the virus is not at loose in the community.

Finally, it is completing sewage testing of the water in Auckland and Taranaki to make sure it can't see the virus there. Recent sewage testing in South Auckland on February 10 found no Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield answer questions about the case.

HOW BAD THE UK VARIANT IS

One of the reasons the Government is so apprehensive about this case is the fact it is the newer mutation of the coronavirus that was first recorded in the UK – known as the “UK strain", or B.1.1.7.

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall told Stuff the main thing we know about this strain is it is 50 per cent more transmissible.

"We expect the average number of contacts who develop Covid of a case would be higher – 50 per cent higher. But we are unsure of a lot of evidence – there is no firm evidence that it is any more deadly,” Verrall said.

She cautioned that every individual case was different however.

“It’s when you look at the pattern across multiple cases that you see that pattern.”