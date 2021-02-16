Plea for compassion towards children of Kiwi 'terrorist' detained in Turkey

The arrest of a claimed Isis terrorist with a New Zealand passport has sparked pleas for compassion for her children amid a major trans-Tasman stoush.

Save the Children Australia says the actions of Scott Morrison's Government in stripping her citizenship have left the children of the woman even more vulnerable than they already were.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand says the best place for the family would have been Australia, where her family links lie.

The 26-year-old and her two young children were detained by Turkish authorities near the border of Syria overnight Tuesday. The woman, named by ABC as Suhayra Aden of Melbourne, was described as a wanted Isis terrorist and a New Zealand citizen.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand 'terrorist' detained in Turkey becomes trans-Tasman issue

* Coronavirus: Australian government wants travel restrictions with NZ to ease in second half of 2020

* Why ScoMo should be ashamed of deportations



Ardern, speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, said the woman – a dual citizen of New Zealand and Australia – had not lived in New Zealand since she was six-years-old.

But after she raised the woman’s status with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia “abdicated its responsibilities” and acted in bad faith by unilaterally cancelling the woman’s citizenship, she said.

As the diplomatic tussle gathered momentum on Tuesday, the Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand issued a statement warning the wellbeing of the children should not be lost in any transnational dispute over who is responsible for the family.

supplied/Yeni Safak A video published by Yeni Safak, a daily newspaper in Turkey, reportedly showing a New Zealand woman and alleged Isis terrorist arrested near the Syrian border.

“Those children are caught up in this situation through no fault of their own," the statement said.

“As a normal part of the justice process, as would be the case for any other crime, the woman in this case should go through a rehabilitation and deradicalisation process to ensure that she is able to be a good parent to her children.”

The Council cited the Government's investment of a Multi-Agency Coordination and Intervention Programme to battle extremism, announced in the wake of the Royal Commission report into the Christchurch mosque attacks. The case of the woman showed the urgent need for such a programme, its statement said.

“Research shows the rehabilitation and deradicalisation programmes work best when there is support from family and the wider community.

“In this particular case, the woman concerned has family in Australia, and it would be most effective to place her there after she had gone through the justice process in Turkey.”

supplied/Yeni Safak Turkeyâs national defence ministry says three New Zealanders were caught trying to enter the country illegally from Syria.

Mat Tinkler, Save the Children Australia deputy chief executive, echoed the Council's call to put the children first.

“They’ve already been through hell, through absolutely no fault of their own.

“We know that there are families here in Australia ready to love and care for these young children.

“The Australian Government must take responsibility for its citizens, not shirk responsibility to other countries.”

“Our actions as a nation have left these two young children even more vulnerable than they already were.”

Ardern alluded to the ‘501’ criminal deportees in slamming the actions of the Australian Government.

"You can imagine my response ... New Zealand is, frankly, tired of having Australia export its problems. But now there are two children involved, and so we have to resolve this issue with the interest of those children in mind.

“I need only describe the situation to for you to get a sense of how wrong the decision was.

Ardern said she had warned Morrison that she would speak out strongly against Australia's decision to revoke the woman’s citizenship, and had done so again on Tuesday.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said New Zealand maintained a list of people who travelled to the Middle East to join Isis.

“He has been forewarned of that continuously ... My view in these cases was that bilaterally – between New Zealand and Australia – we needed to work these things through.

“I never believe that the right response was to simply have a race to revoke people’s citizenship...They did not act in good faith.”

She said the woman who lived in New Zealand until she was six-years-old, has since resided in Australia, become a citizen, and left from Australia to Syria on an Australian passport.

"If the shoe were on the other foot, we would take responsibility. That would be the right thing to do. And I ask Australia that they do the same.”

She said she would ask officials for a "welfare check" on the children.

STUFF How Kiwi nurse Louisa Akavi was held captive by Islamic State since 2013 and why New Zealanders didn’t learn of her plight sooner.

“We will be looking to find a resolution in a timely way given the involvement of children. I can't put a time frame around it. I can't necessarily tell you at this stage what the outcome will be.”

Morrison, at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, said it was his job to protect Australia’s interests.

“That's my job. And it's my job as the Australian Prime Minister to put Australia's national security interests first. I think all Australians would agree with that.”

He said Australia had legislation which automatically cancelled the citizenship of a dual citizen that had engaged in terrorist activity.

”I understand that the New Zealand Government has some issues with that. And I understand that and the prime minister and I are scheduled to speak later today. We speak quite frequently.

“There is still a lot more unknown about this case and where it sits and where it may go to next. And so, I think that will also be a subject for the discussions,” Morrison said.

“But Australia's interest here is that we do not want to see terrorists who fought with terrorism organisations enjoying privileges of citizenship.”