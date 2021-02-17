Supplier of expensive cystic fibrosis medication yet to apply for Pharmac approval

Pharmac says it is waiting on a funding application from Trikafta.

Government drug-buying agency Pharmac has revealed the supplier of expensive cystic fibrosis medicine Trikafta still hasn’t applied to Pharmac, despite saying in August an application would be made “in the fastest possible way”.

Appearing before Parliament’s Health select committee, Pharmac chief executive Sarah Fitt also warned that the exorbitant cost of the medication could exhaust a quarter of Pharmac’s annual medicines budget.

“That’s exactly the problem. It’s actually about $270,000 per patient per year, so the total list price would be about $270 million a year and our total budget is just over a billion,” Fitt said.

“It is an extremely expensive medicine.”

For the past 12 months there has been a concerted campaign to make Trikafta more affordable for people with cystic fibrosis, highlighting the exorbitant cost of the medication, owned by US pharmaceutical company Vertex.

The campaign also calls for the Government to look at ways of funding the drug. A funding decision is likely still some time away after Pharmac told the committee Vertex hadn’t even applied to get the drug funded.

This is despite Vertex telling Newshub last August that it planned to “apply to the appropriate Government agencies, using their available pathways, to achieve Pharmac-funded access in the fastest possible way".

But Fitt said no application had been made.

“They haven’t put in an application to us, they haven’t put in an application to Medsafe for registration. It’s actually not registered or funded in Australia and usually most of the suppliers will go through the Australian process before New Zealand,” Fitt said.

“The ball is in their court.”

Fitt said Pharmac had been in “discussions with the supplier for some time” but an application hadn’t been made.

“We knew already that Trikafta was looming. We encouraged the supplier to put an application in as soon as possible because we were certainly aware that there was a lot of interest in it from patients and from clinicians,” Fitt said.

Pharmac has come under increased pressure to be more transparent with how it decides what to fund and how it negotiates a price.

This puts the organisation in a difficult position as it doesn’t want to compromise its famously effective negotiations with drug companies, which have led to New Zealanders paying some of the lowest prices for pharmaceuticals in the world.

Both Labour and National pledged an inquiry into Pharmac during the last election. The Government has committed to following through with this and is presently clarifying the inquiry’s terms of reference.