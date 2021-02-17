Covid-19: Two more positive cases make alert level shift tougher for Government - but not impossible

OPINION: The news of two new positive cases of Covid-19 in Auckland will weigh heavily on Cabinet as it decides whether to extend the Auckland alert level 3 lockdown this evening.

The Government will be looking at the latest advice from the Ministry of Health and the latest test results.

In general, these test results have been excellent.

There has been no Covid-19 found in the 25,000-odd wider community tests done since Sunday. There has been no Covid-19 found in the wastewater testing around Auckland, save for some in the interceptor that comes from managed isolation hotels, where it is expected.

Yet a test of a close contact of the student from Sunday has found another positive, along with another student (deemed a casual plus contact) that is a sibling of the other positive.

This sounds scary, but Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins was still relatively upbeat about the chances of moving alert levels on his way into the House.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are almost always working from incomplete information.

The reason? These two new positives are not indicative at this point of anything more than the student from Sunday infecting a close contact of theirs.

It is seen as very likely that the new cases developed Covid-19 after that student, not before them. That means they do not suggest, as many feared on Sunday, that there was some huge outbreak in the community going on below the surface that only just reared its head. Instead, there was another case of “leakage” over the border that appears fairly contained.

Hipkins drew attention to this, reminding media of what happened with the recent leakage case in Northland – the virus got out of MIQ via a recent returnee, and they then eventually infected a close contact, but this person was already in self-isolation and hadn’t had the chance to infect anyone else.

Similarly in this case, both of the new infections were already in self-isolation.

That doesn’t mean there is no worry at all. There is a risk that these two cases have passed on the infection to someone else, or that the original cases have infected others who have not yet been tested.

Bafflingly, there are still 363 “casual plus” tests outstanding, and one close contact test waiting to be processed. Getting more of those cleared out of the way with more negatives would give Cabinet a lot more certainty in moving down alert levels.

The case investigation which is urgently being undertaken by the Ministry of Health right now will hopefully work out when exactly the new cases were infected, and what they did while possibly spreading the virus. The best case scenario is they were home playing video games, the worst is they went to a large concert or festival.

In general, the Government has erred on the side of caution, and it's easy to see them extending the Auckland lockdown for another day or two – just to be certain that the infection chain is stamped out, and to get more clarity on the source of the original infection. But we are still miles away from the terror of the August cluster. We’ll get the answer at 4.30pm.