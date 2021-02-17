Covid-19: Jacinda Ardern says compulsory QR code scanning being considered

Despite more positive cases, Auckland will move to alert level 2 at midnight, while the rest of the country goes back to alert level 1.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government is discussing mandating QR code scanning.

Ardern was speaking following Cabinet’s decision to move Auckland out of level 3 lockdown at midnight on Wednesday, with the rest of the country moving to level 1.

She made the move based on the Government's confidence that the Valentine’s Day cluster was isolated and contained, despite the news of three new cases being linked to it on Wednesday.

Ardern said they were also considering making mandatory mask wearing on public transport – which will stay in place for the whole country for the next few days – mandatory for the longer term.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A QR code at the entrance to Merivale Mall.

The Government has long-faced pressure to make these lower alert levels contain some more teeth, as many public health experts decry a level of complacency in between Covid-19 scares.

That complacency is most obvious in the use of the Government's Covid-19 app, which the public can use to “scan in” to locations they visit, thus making contact tracing far easier in the event of an outbreak.

Scans dropped to as low as 700,000 a day in early February, before jumping up to 1.5m a day on Monday after the new cluster made the news.

The issue is of particular salience given some of the cases in the new cluster were not active users of the app.

Ardern had earlier told ACT leader David Seymour the matter of compulsory QR code scanning was before Cabinet during Question Time.

She said it was still a “live discussion” but the Government was worried about who exactly would enforce compulsory scanning.

“We've been worried about, for instance, business owners feeling like they would have to be the ones to enforce customers scanning before they come in, and there are lots of disincentives for that given it might hurt them commercially. So we've been trying to work through those issues, and it's still a live discussion,” Ardern said.

“We've discussed as a Cabinet compulsion before, and we have not adopted it. We are going to discuss it again, but I don't want to pre-empt Cabinet's decision,” Ardern said.

Seymour has been pushing for mandatory scanning.

“I’m glad and encouraged that the Government is actively discussing acting on ACT’s common sense policy, and I don’t buy their claim that enforcement will be a big issue,” Seymour said.

“When we made masks on public transport compulsory very few people didn’t comply. Using the app or manually signing in needs to become part of everyone’s culture; tell them it’s compulsory prime minister and they’ll buy in, just watch them.”