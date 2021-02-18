Annette King says Australian citizenship cancellation has left NZ in ‘difficult position'

New Zealand’s high commissioner in Canberra, Dame Annette King, says Australia’s decision to cancel the citizenship of a woman trying to flee Syria has left the country in a “difficult position”.

Suhayra Adam, who held both Australian and New Zealand citizenship but spent most of her life in Australia, was recently detained trying to cross the Syrian border into Turkey with her two children.

Alex Ellinghausen/The Age New Zealand high commissioner Dame Annette King says the woman’s connections are in Australia, not New Zealand, and cancelling her citizenship leaves Ardern's government in a “difficult position.”

King said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern first raised the cancellation of her Australian citizenship with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison as far back as July 2019, saying “it is an issue she feels strongly about”.

Ardern this week accused Australia of abdicating its responsibilities regarding the 26-year-old Melbourne woman, who allegedly joined Islamic State in Syria.

The loss of Adam’s Australian citizenship means she would be returned to NZ should she be deported by the Turkish government.

Ardern and Morrison spoke about the issue on Tuesday and agreed to try to work on a solution.

King, who is a former Labour Party deputy leader, said she could not reveal what was said in the phone call between Morrison and Ardern, “although I heard it was a positive meeting”.

“Our Prime Minister has raised this issue with Prime Minister Morrison from around about July 2019, and it is an issue she feels strongly about,” King told the Australian Institute of International Affairs on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s all to do with Australian legislation in terms of cancelling dual citizenship … and the issue of whether it should be cancelled.

“In the case of this particular person, who spent most of her life in Australia, leaving New Zealand when she was six years old ... her connections are in Australia, none are in New Zealand and cancelling her citizenship leaves New Zealand in a difficult position.”

James D. Morgan/Getty Images Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison Prime Minister, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, February 28 in Sydney, Australia.

King said Ardern would continue to express her views “strongly”, which she could do “because we are good friends”.

Laws passed by Australia's Federal Parliament in 2015 mean dual citizens automatically lose their Australian citizenship if they engage in terrorism-related conduct while overseas. But under recent changes, the automatic citizenship loss has been removed and Australia’s Home Affairs Minister will instead be given the power strip citizenship if they are “satisfied” the person would not be made stateless.

The tensions mark another rift in trans-Tasman relations after New Zealand angered Australian officials by suggesting it had mismanaged its relationship with China and Ardern attacked the Australian government’s policy of deporting convicted criminals who were born overseas.

King said “we have an extremely good relationship with Australia on just about every issue”.

“If there is a rough point, it is around the treatment of New Zealanders who live in Australia and many of them have been here for most of their lives,” she said.

“The ability for them to get citizenship, the ability of them to access services which Australians can access in New Zealand, is an issue that we raise whenever we meet.”

She said New Zealand was “concerned” with China’s growing assertiveness in the region but “we do have a relationship with China that is spanning many sectors of the economy and society”.

Asked whether Australia had mismanaged its relationship with Beijing, Dame Annette said: “I couldn’t possibly comment on Australia’s foreign policy, that is very much up for Australia, but as I said we very much focus on a mature relationship [with China].”

