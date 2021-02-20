New Zealand woman set to be deported from Turkey

Australian-raised criminals are being shipped back here in the form of "501"s, an export of not just people but their problems and their gang affiliations.

It is believed a New Zealand woman and her two children who were detained at the Turkish border while trying to enter from Syria will be deported.

supplied/Yeni Safak A video published by Yeni Safak, a daily newspaper in Turkey, reportedly showing a New Zealand woman and alleged Isis terrorist, named as Suhayra Aden, who was arrested near the Syrian border.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence alleges the woman - named as Suhayra Aden - is a terrorist belonging to Islamic State.

RNZ correspondent Vehbi Bas said Turkey has dropped charges against the 25-year-old and has begun procedures to deport her.

He said internal Turkish police correspondence shows she was taken to a deportation centre on Tuesday.

Aden acquired dual nationality after moving to Australia when she was six and travelled to Syria from there in 2014 to join Islamic State leading to Australia stripping her of citizenship last year.

While it is unclear where Aden will be deported to, Turkish authorities are referring to her as a New Zealand citizen in official documents.

RNZ has approached the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade for comment.

Meanwhile, the government has been refusing to disclose details on the welfare of the woman and her two children.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously told RNZ it is giving them consular assistance.

But citing privacy reasons, it has not provided information on their welfare, and whether the woman has been charged, or is being deported.

Earlier this week the announcement that Australia had taken away the woman's citizenship led the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lashing out at the decision and accusing Australia of walking away from its responsibilities.

Ardern and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed the matter in a phone call on Tuesday night with Ardern labelling the talks as "constructive".

A statement released afterwards said Australia and New Zealand are "working through those issues in the spirit of our relationship".