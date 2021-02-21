Covid-19: National wants MIQ out of Auckland CBD, calls for purpose-built facility

The impact of the third lockdown for Auckland's inner city in a year is being widely felt by businesses.

The National party thinks it's time to move managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) hotels out of downtown Auckland.

The party’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop called on the Government to investigate building dedicated quarantine facilities close to the airport.

Bishop said that with Covid-19 likely to be with us for some time, it’s time to move on from the ad-hoc collection of hotels-turned-quarantine facilities and create something purpose-built.

The Pullman Hotel has reopened as a managed isolation hotel at 50 per cent capacity after closing for an intensive deep clean after guests tested positive for Covid-19 after leaving.

Bishop said that with the Government now retro-fitting MIQ hotels, such as the Pullman with better air conditioning to avoid transmission within the hotel, it made sense to look at building a dedicated facility from scratch.

“The Government is busing people, some of which are from really high-risk places, to hotels which, by definition, have shared spaces and are not fit for managed isolation and quarantine.

“They are inherently risky buildings,” Bishop said.

He noted that the Australian state of Victoria was looking to build a dedicated quarantine facility.

Of the 32 hotels in New Zealand’s MIQ system, 18 are in Auckland. Of those 18, most are in central Auckland.

The Government has previously been sceptical of the idea of moving quarantine hotels out of their central city locations.

Ministers have said moving facilities to more rural parts of the country is impractical as it would become difficult to find people to staff them. They also said hotels needed to be close to a hospital, given the likelihood that at least some returnees would need hospital-level care.

A Government spokesperson said “a range of factors are taken into determining the best locations for MIQ in including access to medical facilities and public health units and international travel arrivals”.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff Chris Bishop says it’s time to look at building a dedicated quarantine facility.

National’s plan is meant to address those two problems by building a facility on the outskirts of Auckland, close to Auckland workers and the city’s health system.

“The recent Pullman hotel cases showed just how much risk Auckland is at of another community outbreak because of the ingrained problems with MIQ,” Bishop said.

He said the “cabin-style hub” being designed outside Melbourne’s CBD was a model New Zealand could follow.

“This facility will likely be a village of single-storey pre-fabricated structures with separate ventilation systems for each room. Returnees share the facility but not the same roof.

“Having ample fresh air reduces the risk of airborne transmission among returnees, while the isolated location makes it harder for the virus to find its way into heavily-populated urban areas where it can spread faster.

“Separate on-site facilities for staff also lessens the chance of them bringing Covid-19 into the community,” Bishop said in a release, saying that a similar facility could be built close to Auckland airport.

Bishop said both Government funding and private capital could fund the scheme; with the Government using fast-track powers to consent the facility and get it built. A private provider could build the facility and lease it back to the Government with some costs recouped from returnees.

The facility could become a permanent quarantine facility or be turned into social or private housing following the pandemic.

“Yes it will be incredibly expensive,” Bishop said.

“But firstly MIQ is expensive, and you have to compare it to the cost of lockdowns,” he said.