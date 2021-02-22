Covid-19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she expects Auckland alert levels to be shifted down

The impact of the third lockdown for Auckland's inner city in a year is being widely felt by businesses.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has told media she expects the Government to move Auckland out of Covid alert level 2 on Monday.

The city’s setting, which stops mass gatherings and puts strict rules on hospitality, has been in place since Wednesday evening when the Government took the city out of a level 3 lockdown.

The alert changes were sparked by a group of community cases of Covid-19 within a family that had an indirect link to the border.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ardern was confident alert levels would be shifted.

Ardern said on Wednesday the Government was confident a ring had been placed around this community cluster. Since then just one new community case has emerged – the father of one of the existing cases, who was already in self-isolation.

Extensive tests of contacts, the wider community, and waste-water had not shown any other cases.

Ardern told TVNZ this made her confident alert levels would be changed at Cabinet on Monday, unless something “significant” emerged in the morning’s testing results.

“Bar anything significant coming through I would expect us to continue moving through alert levels,” Ardern said.

“Across that entire week since we shifted up alert levels we’ve had roughly 70,000 New Zealanders that have been tested, and of course you will be familiar with all the results we’ve had there.”

Ardern made a similar prediction on The AM Show on Monday morning.

“Bar anything untoward arising I would expect we move down the alert levels,” Ardern said.

Most experts and officials are now confident the community cluster was a case of “leakage” rather than a widespread outbreak that had gone on without the Government seeing it.

The mother in the first family to contract Covid-19 in the cluster worked in a laundry facility that cleaned linens from incoming flights.

While she reported symptom onset slightly later than her child this did not mean she was not the “index” or first case.

National’s Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said last week he thought the shift out of lockdown was “bold” and “ambitious.”

He is now calling on the Government to look into building managed isolation facilities away from Auckland.

Vaccinations of border workers began over the weekend.