Ministry of Transport comes under pressure to rein in budget blowouts

A first look at the full Transmission Gully road, due to open in September 2021.

The Ministry of Transport is happy with the job it’s doing monitoring the work of Waka Kotahi-NZTA

That’s despite the fact that cost blowouts on just 17 roads have blown out by $1.1billion – equivalent to a quarter of the organisation’s annual budget.

But Green transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter thinks the organisation could do better at keeping Waka Kotahi in check - particularly when it comes to those massive blowouts. She wants to make sure that the billion-dollar cost overrun on roads isn’t paid for by trimming funding for walking and cycling improvements.

The Ministry of Transport is Waka Kotahi’s monitoring agency. That means it’s in charge of making sure that Waka Kotahi delivers on what it’s been asked to do. One of the most important parts of this job is making sure Waka Kotahi spends the amount of money the Government tells it to spend in the exact areas that the Government asks it to be spent.

That’s easier said than done - and recent experience suggests walking and cycling projects are being fleeced at the expense of large roading projects.

The Government uses a document called the Government Policy Statement, or GPS to tell Waka Kotahi where it should spend money raised from fuel taxes and road user charges in certain areas like state highway improvements and cycling.

Genter - herself a former Associate Transport Minister - has been frustrated that Waka Kotahi has been overspending on state highways, apparently at the cost of spending on things like cycleway improvements.

“I would think that the Government would want to be more actively able to ensure that Waka Kotahi are reprioritising and able to meet the policies set out in the GPS rather than continually spending more on highway because of cost overruns,” Genter said.

The Government and the Ministry of Transport needed to be able to ensure that cost overruns were paid for by reprioritising other projects - projects that weren’t from different parts of the GPS like walking and cycling.

“The Government needs to say, ‘they[Waka Kotahi] need to reprioritise other projects because they’ve overspent by $1.1b,” Genter said.

Last week, Genter grilled Ministry of Transport chief executive Peter Mersi in Parliament’s Transport and Infrastructure Committee on whether the Ministry was doing enough to make sure that Waka Kotahi did what the GPS asked.

“What ability do you have or does the Government have to hold Waka Kotahi to account for their decisions, when recent forecasts from them show they will be spending considerably more in the state highway activity class and considerably less on walking?” Genter asked.

Mersi said Waka Kotahi would have to account for any decisions that were made that deviated from what the Government had asked for.

“The Waka Kotahi board has a statutory independence role and their role is to deliver against the policy statement - the GPS.

David Unwin/Stuff Green MP Julie Anne Genter wants the Transport Ministry to make sure Waka Kotahi cost overruns aren’t funded by pilfering funds from cycleways.

“Part of our monitoring role of the GPS and its implementation and the performance of the board will be to look at how the board executes against the strategy. Ultimately to the extent that there are deviations from that, the board would need to engage with the Minister about why a set of decisions were made that deviated, and how that would change over time,” Mersi said.

Outside the committee, Mersi said that the $1.1b overrun at Waka Kotahi didn’t cross a red line that would cause the Ministry to intervene with its monitoring role. Mersi said that it was important the board had the freedom to manage its own finances, but said there were some constraints that the board faced like limitations on borrowing.

“The Waka Kotahi board has flexibility to manage across the GPS across years. It’s really important that they do have that flexibility because these are big chunky projects and the cashflow and timeframes will vary,” Mersi said.

Mersi said the Ministry would be reviewing cost drivers in transport in the hope of better understanding some of the blowouts the Government had experienced.

Meanwhile Waka Kotahi has said it would be able to move money from one part of the transport programme to another, provided that everything evened out over a three-year period.