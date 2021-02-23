Labour to support National Party bill reforming apartment law at first reading

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Labour Party will support a National Party bill that aims to make apartment-living more desirable.

This means the Government could help the bill to become law – although it is likely it would get its officials to significantly modify it beforehand.

The members’ bill, picked up by National MP Nicola Willis after former Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye retired at the election, would reform the Unit Titles Act which governs how apartment-owners cooperate within a building.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Ardern said Labour would support the bill at first reading.

It would increase the amount of information that prospective buyers would see around things like earthquake risk, strengthen the governance requirements for body corporates, and change the rules around how payments for long-term infrastructure projects in buildings are worked out.

READ MORE:

* Review or tweak? Government confronts body corporate reform

* Government sets out where it will build new public homes as waitlist reaches new heights



There is a broad political consensus that some kind of reform to apartment law is needed, with Labour campaigning on a full review of apartment law.

Willis has argued that things could be improved faster if her bill was picked up by the Government, even if it was significantly changed by their officials during the select committee process.

Her bill may come up for a vote as soon as Wednesday evening, depending on the progress of other business in the House, forcing Labour to decide on the issue.

Getty Images National MP Nicola Willis said she was “thrilled”.

As Labour has a majority no bill can pass without its support.

Asked on her way into caucus about the bill, Ardern said Labour was likely to support it at first reading.

“My expectation is that based on initial conversations I’ve had we are likely to support it through at first reading,” Ardern said.

“We do think there is more work to be done, that is unlikely to stop us supporting it at first reading.”

She soon firmed up this “likely” position and said Labour would support the bill.

Ardern was open to the idea of the Government taking over the bill after first reading, or allowing officials to help Willis draft it – something that often happens to opposition members’ bills that the Government supports.

Willis said she was thrilled.

“This is great news for the thousands of people who have been wrangling with this unfit law for years,” Willis said.

She had written to the Housing Minister Megan Woods about the bill last week saying both of them needed to help fix the housing crisis.

“Apartment living is part of the solution and we need to remove all barriers in the way,” Willis said.

“I’ve heard that support is there and I’m very pleased.”

Willis’ law was based on a 2016 review from then Housing Minister Nick Smith.