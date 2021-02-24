Change to 'safe areas' in abortion law sought by Labour MP Louisa Wall, expected to get first reading backing from Act Party

Labour MP Louisa Wall’s bill to make a change to last year’s abortion law will likely pass its first reading this week.

It seeks to essentially overturn a change made to last year’s abortion legislation made by ACT leader David Seymour, which makes it impossible to establish safe areas, sometimes called safe zones, where it is illegal to protest outside a place offering abortions.

Unusually, seeing as Wall’s bill is designed to overturn changes Seymour drew up and passed last year, Seymour and the ACT Party will be backing the bill at first reading. However, their support of the bill at later stages is contingent on changes being made to the bill at select committee; changes that Wall and her supporters are unlikely to agree to.

READ MORE:

* NZ First stalls sexual violence legislation before election

* Party leaders should give their MPs some freedom

* Attempt to put abortion law changes to a referendum fails crucial Parliamentary vote



Wall’s bill will allow the Health Minister, in consultation with the Justice Minister, to create a safe area of no more than 150m around a place offering abortions. It would be illegal to intimidate, obstruct, or more generally protest in those areas.

“What it does is provide for the establishment of 150 metre safe zones around abortion facilities - the rationale for it is to protect the safety and wellbeing and protect the privacy and dignity of patients and practitioners.

“It’s about ensuring that women who have been through the process of determining whether or not an abortion is a health service they need, are able to access that health service as our health and disability services consumer rights code says – free from harassment and with dignity,” Wall said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Labour MP Louisa Wall will have a Bill to change last year’s abortion law overturned.

The Bill will go to a conscience vote, which means that MPs won’t be obliged to vote along party lines. Wall has form with Member’s Bills, her Bill amending the Marriage Act to allow same-sex marriage passed in 2013.

Wall said she had begun building a coalition for this current bill as well. A cross-party coalition including the Greens’ Jan Logie and National’s Barbara Kuriger would be trying to build support.

The bill will probably begin to be debated on Wednesday night, but is unlikely to come up for a vote until the next sitting block. The vote will be an interesting test of where the new Parliament and its 40 new MPs will vote on conscience issues.

Seymour said that both he and the ACT Party would be supporting the bill at first reading.

He said that the party objected to the word “communicate” in the bill’s drafting, which referred to making it illegal to communicate with a person in a safe area “in a manner that an ordinary reasonable person would know would cause emotional distress to a protected person”.

“We will be supporting the bill to first reading. We object to the world communicate.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Seymour supports a bill that will overturn his own amendment to last year’s abortion law – but only to first reading.

“We don’t have a problem with safe zones against intimidation and obstruction and all of the odious things that people try to do to women sometimes outside of abortion clinics.”

Seymour said banning communication in safe areas would lead the country down a dark path.

“Once you give a Minister the ability to put restrictions on communication, you’re going down a very dark route,” Seymour said.

Seymour said the position had come after a discussion with his caucus.

Safe areas were in the legislation introduced to Parliament to reform New Zealand’s abortion laws last term. That bill was drawn up on advice made by the Law Commission which looked at ways to reform New Zealand’s abortion law, although the commission didn’t recommend safe areas, saying they should only be considered if further issues relating to access to clinics were to arise.

The ability to create safe areas included in the Government’s Bill, but Seymour’s proposed amendment removed safe areas from the final Bill after an administrative mistake in the House. MPs who supported safe areas didn’t call for a personal vote on the second part of Seymour’s amendment, allowing it to pass.

Former Justice Minister Andrew Little, who shepherded the initial Bill through the house, had been involved in drafting Wall’s bill.

“At the time there was an administrative mishap in the House. What we did was translate that part of the Bill that wasn’t voted on that was subsequently lost into a Member’s Bill,” Wall said.

Wall said she would like to have the bill referred to the Health Select Committee, which has a strong Labour-Green majority.