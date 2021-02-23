Home ownership scheme announced in 2019 has housed just 12 families

A Government home ownership scheme announced in 2019 had housed just 12 families as of January.

But another 103 are contracted to move into homes soon and Housing Minister Megan Woods says the scheme is still in its early stages.

The $400 million scheme was announced in the wreckage of the KiwiBuild policy, and was officially launched with two providers and $45m in July 2020.

Officials were first asked to look at such a scheme even earlier, in September 2018, and a version of the scheme was mentioned in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s speech from the throne in 2017.

It aims to get low-income families into home ownership by supporting them with “shared equity” arrangements where the Government takes on some equity in the house, allowing lower deposits for mortgages and low interest rates.

Housing Minister Megan Woods gave the figure to the Social Services Select Committee on Tuesday evening, and said she was proud of the dozen as the scheme was complicated and could require a lot of time for participants to engage with.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods said she was proud of the 12 as some people could take up to three years to access the scheme.

“It’s twelve that have already moved in as of January. This is actually a really intensive programme - sometimes it can be a journey of three years, for someone to get into home ownership through a progressive home ownership pathway,” Woods said.

“I’m proud of each and every one of them – all twelve of them.”

She rejected comparisons to other first-home buyer schemes such as the first home grant scheme, which National’s housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis pointed out had helped almost 100,000 people get mortgages.

This was because the process was much more complicated and fulsome than simply helping someone with a deposit who could otherwise get a loan from a bank, Woods said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff National MP Nicola Willis compared the number unfavourably with the amount of people helped by the first home grant scheme.

“This is working with completely different cohorts of people who in no way would be able to go to the bank and get a loan,” Woods said.

The Government hopes the scheme can house between 1500 and 4000 people when fully rolled out, with the $400m eventually recycling back into Government coffers or more homes as the mortgages are paid back.

Speaking after the committee, Woods said the policy was still relatively fresh after being rolled out in mid-2020.

“It only started mid last year. Often it is a two-to-three-year journey to get someone into progressive home ownership,” Woods said.

“Obviously, that entire fund has not been rolled out yet.”

Woods did not have a firm target of how many families would be homed by the initial $45m of the fund, saying it depended on the level of support each family would need.

“What we are doing in that tranche is working very, very intensively with our [community housing] partners, around identifying families that we can really transform lives with.”

A spokeswoman for Woods provided further detail after the committee, including contracts for 78 more families for the Housing Foundation segment of the scheme and 25 more in Queenstown who would move in soon.

She and Willis often spoke over each other in the heated annual review select committee for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

At particular issue was whether a single national figure for the housing shortfall was useful.

Willis pointed to a 71,000 figure produced by officials shortly before Labour came to Government and touted by Housing Minister Phil Twyford when he took office.

Woods said any national figure was extremely crude as it had to make large assumptions about the number of people in each house, with each assumption only having to change a small amount for the range to blow out wildly.

She said more regional place-based assessment were more useful and the Government was producing them.