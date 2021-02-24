Simon Bridges and Paul Goldsmith storm out of Parliament after stoush with Speaker Trevor Mallard

Simon Bridges and his colleague Paul Goldsmith stormed out of the House.

Senior National MPs Simon Bridges and Paul Goldsmith have stormed out of Parliament over a stoush with Speaker Trevor Mallard during Question Time on Wednesday.

Goldsmith complained it was a “waste of time” as he left and Bridges was heard to say "what an [expletive]”.

This was heard by a reporter in the gallery and an MP close enough to hear.

The exit came after Goldsmith’s supplementary line of questions was halted by the Speaker.

Mallard said he had halted the line of questioning because Goldsmith was questioning one of his rulings – in this case whether or not Goldsmith could have known that the Speaker was standing up, which signals to members that they must sit down.

Goldsmith said he was looking the other way at this point so could not be expected to know whether or not the Speaker was on his feet.

Mallard suggested he should have “used his ears”.

Shadow leader of the House Chris Bishop intends to move a motion of no confidence in Mallard at the end of Question Time.

The motion is certain to fail as Labour holds a majority.

Bridges has been asked for comment.

The stoush comes at a time of high tension in Parliament, which has been sitting in urgency for the Government to pass its changes to Māori Wards law.

An extended committee stage has resulted in members’ day and general debate being cancelled on Wednesday, and many select committee annual review hearings being postponed.