National wants Covid-19 rule breakers to be fined

Auckland Transport says mask use on trains at Britomart was more than 90 per cent - Video from November 2020

The National Party wants people who break Covid-19 rules fined after this week’s Auckland lockdown had been blamed on a flurry of rule-breaking from members of the latest cluster.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ACT leader David Seymour aren’t so sure, with both raising concerns that a strict fine regime could deter people from getting a test or coming forward to discuss their movements with contact tracers.

Ardern said it was currently possible to be given a fine for breaking Covid rules, but the responsibility for issuing fines rested with police.

READ MORE:

* A confident Government, a spreading virus, and Covid-19 tests outstanding: Here's how Auckland reached lockdown, again

* Covid-19: Isolation rule-breakers and illicit wedding parties cause havoc in Sydney

* Coronavirus: 'Reckless' Scottish MP suspended after taking Covid-19 into Parliament



National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop said New Zealand’s “high trust” model wasn’t working and the Government needed to do more to make sure the rules were being followed.

Bishop said there should be consequences for people who failed to follow Covid-19 rules.

“There need to be consequences for rule breaking,” Bishop said.

“The knowledge that there are consequences for rule breaking means people are more likely to follow the rules,” Bishop said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images National Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop wants people who break Covid rules to be fined.

Bishop said that offenders should be fined.

Ardern told RNZ on Monday that the link to the latest cases was likely through contact made last time Auckland was at alert level 3. That contact wasn’t disclosed to contact tracers as it should have been, she said.

“Unfortunately this contact was not disclosed to our contact tracers prior to [them] going into quarantine,” Ardern said.

One of the latest cases also went to the gym after having a Covid test, another breach of the Covid rules.

Seymour is keen to borrow from Taiwan’s Covid response, although he doesn’t support bolstering the fine regime like National.

“One thing the Prime Minister is right about is that it is difficult to get people to co-operate and if you start attacking people once they have gone a certain distance down the track, then of course they may not participate in the first place,” Seymour said.

He said that the imposition of fines could make people less likely to get tested.

“You don’t want to have a fine where the way to avoid it is to not get tested. I don’t think fines that discourage people from getting tested are a good idea,” Seymour said.

Bishop said that he understood this criticism but the system needed fines to make sure that the rules were being followed.

“I hear that criticism, but at the end of the day there has to be some consequence for rule breaking – we give you a fine if you travel at 110 on the motorway,” he said.

Seymour wants to see widespread use of digital technology to track people who are meant to be isolating.

In Taiwan, cellphone triangulation is used to monitor people who are meant to be self-isolating.

“What I would say is where the difference with Taiwan is that if you’re going to have a rule, you have to be able to enforce it.”

Bishop was also keen on greater action being taken by police to monitor compliance.

“The government has got to get serious about checking. They've got to get serious about spot checks had knocking on people’s doors,” he said.

He also suggested re-examining support payments to businesses to encourage staff to stay home if unwell.

Ardern said that there were already repercussions for not following Covid rules, but decisions around enforcement were the responsibility of the police.

She said she was “in two minds” about questions relating to enforcement.

“I absolutely see that people want repercussions,” she said.

But she believed that stricter enforcement would mean that people might hold back when talking to contact tracers.

“How do we make sure that people tell us there truth? Because there is nothing more valuable to us than knowing contact has occurred,” Ardern said.