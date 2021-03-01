Covid-19: Support scheme for those self-isolating $100m cheaper than expected, call for it to be made more generous

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tells Aucklanders to stay home and get tested, as she warns more community cases are likely.

The Government’s leave support scheme for those asked to self-isolate has paid out just $19.1m since it was established – about $100m less than expected.

The Council of Trade Unions (CTU) is calling for the scheme to be made more generous, as it currently only pays the wage subsidy rate – which is below the minimum wage – and this money goes to employers to pass on to employees.

The call comes as more details emerge about the movements of the latest community Covid-19 cases from the Valentine’s Day cluster, one of whom worked two shifts at Kmart Botany despite being told to self-isolate.

The support scheme, designed to ensure people stay at home when told to self-isolate, even if they can’t work from home, currently pays out $1176.60 for fulltime workers and $700 for part-time workers, as one lump sum to cover the two-week period.

This is well below what a full-time worker would make on the minimum wage – $1512 over a two-week period – or what a full-time worker would earn from their sick leave.

The Covid-19 leave scheme was developed a year ago, with the Government estimating its cost at $126m in the mid-year Budget.

But as of 19 February 2021 just $19.1m had been paid out across 2826 applications from businesses.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Grant Robertson and fellow ministers opted for a cheaper version of the scheme when designing it back in March.

CTU policy director Craig Renney, who worked in Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s office while the scheme was designed, said there was a strong case to be made for making the scheme more generous, which could help ensure more people stayed home when told to.

“These schemes should make workers decisions about staying away from work to protect others as easy as possible – both administratively and financially,” Renney said.

”The minimum wage would certainly be a good starting point. Ideally it would be a living wage.”

Officials at the time the scheme was designed were concerned about the possible fiscal cost of making it more generous, in case tens of thousands of people needed to access it.

The officials wrote that “these public health and economic objectives need to be weighed against the potentially very substantial fiscal impacts of a compensation scheme, and the challenge of delivering a scheme.”

They recommended two possible options: The wage subsidy amount, which was based on the rate for paid parental leave, or the more generous option of paying out the minimum wage rate.

The wage subsidy amount was chosen by Cabinet.

Renney also said the Government should look at paying the money directly to employees, rather than relying on employers to apply for it and pay it out. He said while most businesses would do the right thing there would always be a small amount who didn’t.

“In a perfect world it would be an ACC-like scheme where employees can access it directly. The ability of an employee to access the scheme is crucially important.”

Renney noted that the Government had been adept at changing schemes like this in the past when it became clear that the settings were not perfect.

“The CTU recognises that the Covid-19 Leave Support Scheme was written at a time when the country was anticipating high levels of Covid-19 sickness in our communities. Thankfully, that situation has not arisen,” Renney said.

“Just as the Government has been adept in the past at changing settings for the Wage Subsidy Scheme, changes in the Leave Support Scheme and the Short-Term Absence Payment Scheme could make it a more useful tool in the fight against the virus.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has been asked for comment.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has urged businesses to “top up” the amount received from the payment to full pay in order to encourage workers to stay home.