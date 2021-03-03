Covid-19: Wage subsidy to make return on Thursday , payments go out Monday

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says applications for the wage subsidy will open tomorrow with payments going out next Monday.

The scheme, which pays employers to retain staff during the most economically difficult periods of the Covid response was launched ahead of the first lockdown and has so far paid out $14 billion. It’s credited with keeping the unemployment rate relatively low, despite the economic shocks of the pandemic.

In December, Robertson promised that the subsidy scheme would be rolled out again in the event that any part of the country was in a level 3 or 4 lockdown for a week or longer.

To be eligible for the payment, businesses must show a 40 per cent decline in revenue in relation to a typical fortnight’s revenue from the six weeks before the first alert level escalation on 14 February.

The payment is $585.80 per week for each fulltime employee and $350 per part-time employee.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson says applications for the latest round of Covid business support are now open.

businesses could still apply for the first round of income support, which was made available in the week following the 14 February outbreak.

“Firms throughout New Zealand can still apply for the Resurgence Support Payment from Inland Revenue for the 14 to 21 February period as long as they meet the eligibility criteria. The last day to apply is 22 March,” Robertson said.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said that applications for the next round of wage subsidy could be made at the Ministry of Social Development.

“Businesses can apply for the Wage Subsidy from the Ministry of Social Development from 1pm Thursday 4 March. Payments will begin from Monday 8 March. The payment is to support employers (or self-employed people) to pay their employees and protect jobs,” Sepuloni said.

“This payment is available to all businesses in New Zealand that meet the eligibility criteria, not just those in Auckland, to recognise that firms throughout the country may have their revenue affected by Auckland being in higher alerts levels for longer,” Sepuloni said.