Covid-19: Cabinet to consider ending lockdown on Friday, unlikely to lift that afternoon

Covid-19 recovery minister Chris Hipkins confirms cabinet will discuss a possible end to lockdown on Friday, which could be implemented rapidly.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government won’t consider an alert level change until Cabinet meets on Friday – but things could move rapidly then.

Hipkins announced another day of zero community Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, after more than 16,000 tests were processed on Tuesday.

No community Covid-19 cases have been reported since the new family of cases that were announced on Saturday, when the Government put Auckland back into an alert level 3 lockdown.

Hipkins said it was too early to relax, however.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Ministry post says KFC worker was not required to isolate, despite PM's claims

* Covid-19: The evolution of the Auckland February cluster

* A confident Government, a spreading virus, and Covid-19 tests outstanding: Here's how Auckland reached lockdown, again



“I think we’re still in the critical period, where we’re wanting to see all of the test results of all of the close and casual contacts come back,” Hipkins said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield on Wednesday.

“There are still some test results to come through from some people that we would want to see before we can breathe any kind of sigh of relief – so we’re not quite there yet.”

The Government was still waiting on some test results from Papatoetoe High School and from Kmart Botany visitors.

Forty-five people who had contacted the Ministry of Health to say they were at Kmart Botany at a time of possible exposure are yet to return a negative test, and around 2 per cent of students from the school are yet to return a negative result from their follow-up test.

Health director-general Ashley Bloomfield said that, thanks to the lockdown, health officials could “increasingly be confident” that they had the outbreak under control.

Hipkins was clear that there was no chance of Cabinet meeting to consider a change at alert levels earlier than Friday.

He said a change could be implemented quite quickly however.

“We actually changed the law so we could remove restrictions more quickly,” Hipkins said.

“Having said that, the decision we take on Friday will be based on all of the information – and sometimes we will make a decision in advance of when it will take effect.”

He said lifting the lockdown as early as Friday afternoon was “probably unlikely” but was possible.

The current period of alert level 3 is Auckland’s fourth form of some kind of lockdown during the pandemic.

The rest of New Zealand was only subject to a single lockdown – although this was the longest and most intense one.