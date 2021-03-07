Covid-19: No new community cases as Auckland farewells lockdown

New Zealand has now seen seven consecutive days with no known community cases of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health put out an afternoon update on Sunday afternoon noting a single new case in managed isolation.

The update comes as Aucklanders enjoy their first day out of level 3 lockdown since last weekend.

Around 72,000 tests were processed in the last week, but no Covid-19 was found in the community.

Over 6700 were processed on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests processed in New Zealand to almost 1.8m.

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said earlier on Sunday that no new community cases had been found overnight.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Another new community case connected to Auckland cluster announced

* Covid-19: Tracer app scans continue to remain high after alert level 3 lockdown

* Covid-19: No new cases of virus in community or MIQ as death toll rises to 26



The Government is still urging vigilance – asking people to stay home and get a test if they are sick, and to scan in anywhere they go with the NZ COVID Tracer app.

Auckland moved down to level 2 on Sunday morning at 6am while the rest of the country moved to Level 1.

Auckland will stay in level 2 until at least the end of the week, when the Government will again review alert levels.

Aucklanders can go to work, move around freely, and attend gatherings of up to 100 people.

Kiwis across the country are required to wear masks on domestic flights and public transport.

The case in managed isolation was coming to the country from South Africa via Qatar. They were picked up on their routine day 1 test.

Auckland still has seven community testing stations open today – in Northcote, Balmoral, Henderson, Lloyd Elsmore Park in Botany, Wiri, Otara and Takanini.

The National Party are calling for an inquiry into the Valentine’s Day cluster which caused the two alert level 3 lockdowns for Auckland.

National leader Judith Collins said that with each lockdown costing the economy so much more care was needed.

“This week we’ve found out that our contact tracing isn’t the ‘gold standard’ the Government would have us think. We haven’t met critical measures in the latest two outbreaks, and all locations of interest haven’t been disclosed to the public,” Collins said.

“How the domestic border is managed needs improvement too. There were long queues of people trying to get back to Auckland last weekend, and late on Friday afternoon students trying to head home from boarding school were blocked from being reunited with their families at the border with no reasonable explanation.”