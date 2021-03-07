Covid-19: National calls for inquiry into Valentine's Day cluster

PM Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would go down one Covid-19 alert level on Sunday at 6am, while the rest of NZ would go back down to level 1.

The Opposition is calling for an inquiry into the Valentine’s Day cluster of Covid-19.

The cluster caused two separate level 3 lockdowns for Auckland and saw 15 total cases, with four still active.

National leader Judith Collins said the performance of contact tracing, communications, testing regime, saliva testing, and legality of the Government’s health orders all needed to be looked into.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National leader Judith Collins says an inquiry into the cluster is needed.

She said the decision to leave level 3 the first time around had resulted in another week-long lockdown that had cost the economy half a billion dollars.

The Government’s move out of lockdown was made on the advice of Ministry of Health and the Government has steadfastly stuck by it, saying the cases that emerged later had actually broken the rules.

“National thought the call to go out of Level 3 in February was bold and ambitious. At the time we didn’t know the source of the original case, there were two new community cases that day and not all of the high school students had been tested,” Collins said.

“It has since resulted in a week-long lockdown for Auckland. These lockdowns are costing the economy half a billion dollars each week. It’s the reason this yo-yoing in and out of lockdown must be avoided.”

The Government moved Auckland out of lockdown while there were still 11 test results pending from Papatoetoe High School, where every student and teacher had been treated as a contact.

One of those students – who the Ministry of Health had tried to contact, but hadn't visited the home of – eventually developed Covid-19. The student appears to have infected others in their family, who worked shifts at Kmart and KFC, which greatly worried contact tracers, and contributed towards the shift to another lockdown.

Collins said the contact tracing and communication efforts needed to be scrutinised.

“This week we’ve found out that our contact tracing isn’t the ‘gold standard’ the Government would have us think. We haven’t met critical measures in the latest two outbreaks, and all locations of interest haven’t been disclosed to the public,” Collins said.

“This week a young woman was vilified by the Prime Minister and her Government for following the advice she received. This has highlighted the lack of urgency shown by the Ministry of Health to follow up on unanswered texts or calls.”

She also said the long lines of cars going into and out of Auckland was a problem.

“How the domestic border is managed needs improvement too. There were long queues of people trying to get back to Auckland last weekend, and late on Friday afternoon students trying to head home from boarding school were blocked from being reunited with their families at the border with no reasonable explanation.

“We should always be aiming to improve our response, so we should have an inquiry into why Auckland had to back into Level 3 less than two weeks after coming out of a lockdown.

“If anything, this week has shown New Zealand there is a lot we can work on in our response when community cases arise. We should always be aiming to improve, so an inquiry into the Valentine’s Day cluster is appropriate.”

The Prime Minister’s Office has been contacted for comment.

The Government has repeatedly described its Covid-19 approach as iterative, with new lessons from each case being rolled into the strategy.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins has indicated some desire to look into the speediness of home visits during contact tracing efforts.