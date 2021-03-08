Covid-19: Vaccines on the agenda as Parliament returns

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said more than 9000 border workers had now received their first vaccine.

As Australia launches its second vaccine and Auckland leaves lockdown, talk of Covid-19 immunisation is expected to dominate Parliament’s return this week.

Parliament is coming back after a one-week recess and a three-week block mostly dominated by the Valentine’s Day Cluster and the Government’s rapid passage of its bill reforming Māori Wards.

Polling suggests almost a quarter of Kiwis – an increasing amount – are not keen to get the vaccine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signalled on Friday that she would soon give Kiwis more information on the roadmap for vaccinations throughout the year.

“Over the next few weeks, I’ll set out more of a road map for what the year ahead looks like for Aotearoa and how vaccines will affect our elimination strategy, particularly as we get more certainty around vaccine delivery,” Ardern said.

Stuff understands more information is expected either by the middle of this week or early next week.

Almost 300 million vaccine doses have now been administered globally, mostly in countries with serious ongoing transmission such as the United States (85 million) and the United Kingdom (21 million) – although China, where Covid-19 is mostly eliminated, has also injected 52 million doses.

At midnight last Tuesday, 9431 people in New Zealand had received their first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, which requires two doses.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has promised more details on the vaccine timeline soon.

A Horizon Research poll on the vaccine completed in December for the Government found almost a quarter of the country – 24 per cent – felt unlikely to take the vaccine.

This was up from 19 per cent in September.

The main reason for this was a need for assurance of the vaccine’s safety, with half of those surveyed wanting to “wait and see” if the vaccines had side-effects, newly released documents showed on Sunday. The full results of the poll were released to NZME after an Official Information Act request.

Border workers are first in line for the vaccinations, then their families, then the wider health workforce. Those most at risk of serious harm from Covid-19 will be next, before a wider rollout to the general population from mid-year.

New Zealand’s “elimination” strategy aims to have no Covid-19 transmitting in the community, meaning quite a lot of vaccinations will likely be necessary before borders are fully reopened.

Australia, which shares some of the logistical challenges New Zealand has with procuring vaccines, and has also mostly eliminated the virus, launched its second vaccine on Sunday – the AstraZeneca vaccine, which also requires two doses.

New Zealand also has a purchase agreement for the AstraZeneca vaccine, with 7.6m doses, enough for much of the general population.

But the vaccine is yet to gain Medsafe approval or arrive in the country.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH/Supplied Border workers were the first people in New Zealand to be vaccinated against Covid-19, in Auckland on February 20, 2021.

The Government has also agreed to purchase 10.72 million doses of the Novavax vaccine, which also requires two doses – allowing enough for 5.36 million people – and an in-principal agreement with Janssen for 5 million courses of its single-dose vaccine.

Australia has approved the vaccine and will be manufacturing some of it onshore.

Ardern could not say when asked on Friday whether New Zealand would be receiving vaccines manufactured in Australia or in Europe, where a shipment was recently held up by the Italian Government.

“That’s not something that has been identified for us. These are decisions that are made by AstraZeneca, and that’s not something they have flagged with us at this point.”

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told TVNZ’s Q+A on Sunday morning the country was in “active discussions” about vaccine passports, which would allow people to show that they had been vaccinated when travelling.

"I think vaccine passports are almost an inevitability at some point in the future and probably the not-too-distant future, I think that's likely to happen,” Hipkins said.

"As we get to a position where vaccines are part of the global picture, that will probably have an impact on our border as we can open up safe travel areas with other countries – Australia, the Pacific – we will absolutely be doing that.”

“All of those things are happening. There's a bit of uncertainty around all of those as well because there's uncertainty around vaccines, but we're working hard to try and give that certainty.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins said vaccine passports were an inevitability.

FIRST MEMBERS’ DAY OF NEW TERM

Wednesday will see the first Members’ Day since July of last year.

Members’ Days - which typically happen every second week – allow MPs not in the Government to attempt to pass laws.

National MP Nicola Willis could well see a first reading of her Unit Titles bill, which seeks to reform the law around apartment ownership.

It is likely to pass as the Government have indicated it will support it at first reading.

The last Members’ Day was cancelled as the Government had not yet passed its Māori Wards legislation.

“I’m relieved my Bill will finally get its first reading after a false start,” Willis said on Sunday.

“I’m still holding my breath a bit because, as the last sitting session showed, it’s still at the whim of the Government whether Member’s Day takes place. This Bill is supported across the House so here’s hoping it goes ahead.”