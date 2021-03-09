New poll shows majority support for decriminalising cannabis use

A medicinal cannabis company is relieved the cannabis referendum went up in smoke, saying more research into the drug is needed.

A new poll shows strong majority support for decriminalising cannabis use, just months after Kiwis narrowly voted to keep the drug illegal.

Cannabis legalisation would have seen the Government allow cannabis to be sold openly in legal stores, while decriminalisation would just remove the criminal penalty for possession.

The poll, carried out by Labour’s pollster UMR for the Helen Clark Foundation, found that 69 per cent of respondents supported either full legalisation or decriminalisation.

Almost half – 49 per cent – told the pollsters they had backed legalisation, while another fifth (20 per cent) said they had voted against it but supported decriminalisation.

The actual vote in October had similar results for legalisation, with 48.4 per cent of voters backing legalisation against 50.7 per cent opposing it.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Cannabis legalisation narrowly lost at the last election.

The poll of 833 people – all of whom voted on the referendum – found that 18 per cent were keen on keeping cannabis laws and their enforcement where they were while 12 per cent wanted more cannabis offences taken to Court.

Support for either decriminalisation or legalisation was most concentrated in those who supported either the Green Party (93 per cent) or Labour Party (81 per cent) – but it also had a slim majority in National (52 per cent) and ACT (51 per cent).

The Government itself has been cool to the prospect of changing cannabis laws after the referendum, arguing the people have spoken.

Then-Justice Minister Andrew Little said the results showed the electorate was uncomfortable with further liberalisation.

“The electorate has spoken, they are uncomfortable with greater legalisation, and I would interpret it as [also] decriminalisation of recreational cannabis,” Little said.

Stuff understands the Green Party, which pushed for the referendum on legalisation during confidence and supply talks with Labour in 2017, is less keen to lead the fight on decriminalisation this term.

Instead, the party wants to see the Māori Party lead the charge, as it is Māori who are disproportionately charged for cannabis-related offences.

The Māori Party has previously supported a decriminalisation policy.

The poll was commissioned by the Helen Clark Foundation, a think tank founded by the former Prime Minister which has pushed for cannabis reform.

Director Kathy Errington said the results showed the referendum should not be the end of the road.

Clark herself did not make significant moves in cannabis policy during her nine years in government, in part due to confidence and supply agreements with United Future in 2002 and 2005, which expressly promised the Government would not move to change the legal status of cannabis.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern voted to legalise cannabis, but decided not to reveal this until after the vote itself.