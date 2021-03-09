National Party promises to implement recommendations of secretive election review

Judith Collins says contact tracing systems have become too complex

The National Party has promised to implement the recommendations of a report into its 2020 election loss.

An email to party members, sent after MPs went into caucus on Tuesday, said the report found that “disunity, leaks, and poor behaviour” were the chief causes of the party’s election loss.

Party President Peter Goodfellow told members that these factors “severely impacted public perception of National as an alternative to the Labour Government.”

Goodfellow said the board fully accepted all recommendations of the report.

However, he wouldn’t promise to share the full report with members. At this stage, it’s not clear if even the party’s own MPs will get to see the full version.

Instead, Goodfellow promised party members would be briefed on a “summary” of the review and its recommendations.

“In order to rebuild that trust and unity, we must start from the ground up by openly sharing a summary of the results of the review with members, and demonstrating we mean business by the actions we take,” the email said.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images National Party Leader Judith Collins sits on both the National Party Board and in the party’s caucus.

“To that end, we will be hosting a number of interactive meetings with members over the coming weeks, at Regional Conferences, and Annual Conference, for a Review Panel member to share a summary of the Review, and its recommendations,” he said.

Goodfellow’s letter said that alongside “disunity, leaks, and poor behaviour,” there were “many contributing factors” to the poor election result, and that those issues were not isolated.

However, without a wider release of the report, it’s not clear whether MPs or membership will find out what those other factors were.