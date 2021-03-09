Labour would let MPs vote freely on cannabis decriminalisation, opening up narrow path for possible law change

Of those surveyed by the Helen Clark Foundation, 69 per cent are now in support of the bill.

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi says the Government has no intention of pushing forward with cannabis decriminalisation – but his party would allow their MPs to vote freely on the matter if it came up as a members’ bill.

This opens up a narrow path for some form of decriminalisation of cannabis, despite the narrow loss for legalisation at last year’s referendum.

Faafoi made his comments after a new poll showed some form of decriminalisation had strong majority support – with 49 per cent backing full legalisation and 20 per cent backing just decriminalisation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said Labour would allow its MPs to vote freely on the issue.

Cannabis legalisation would have seen the Government allow the drug to be sold openly in legal stores, while decriminalisation would just remove the criminal penalty for possession.

Faafoi said that given the results of the referendum his Government would not be pushing forward with any kind of cannabis decriminalisation, and a single poll wouldn't change that.

“It’s an interesting poll, but it’s not on the work programme, we said that we’d honour the referendum at the last election and that’s what we will do,” Faafoi said.

“I see it is a very clear commitment that we made to honour the referendum.”

Faafoi confirmed that if the matter was to come up as a members’ bill, Labour would follow its long-held policy of allowing its MPs to vote freely on the matter as a “conscience” issue.

He said he himself would vote in support, as he had for legalisation at the referendum.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Well over half of the country back decriminalisation, according to a new poll.

It is unlikely that a Labour member would put up a members’ bill on the issue given the party’s position on “respecting the referendum” – but any other MP could also put a bill forward, in a hope to win over 61 MPs in the 120-seat Parliament and change the law.

Indeed, under new rules for this Parliament such a bill could skip the “balloting” for members’ bills if an MP could gather the support of 61 MPs who aren’t ministers or parliamentary under-secretaries.

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick, an advocate for changing cannabis law, said she did not have a bill for decriminalisation ready to go but was having conversations with other parties, and hoped 61 non-ministers could be corralled.

“The information that Labour MPs will not be whipped makes progress on this issue easier. I hope National also allows MPs to exercise their conscience, and all these conversations can come out into the open,” Swarbrick said.

“We must make sure that we have a health based approach to drug use in Aotearoa, which all parties ostensibly agree with.”

National are unlikely to allow their MPs to vote with their conscience on the issue, as they have whipped MPs on the matter in the past.

National’s Justice spokesman said his party would need to have a substantive caucus discussion on such an issue.

Stuff understands the Green Party, which pushed for the referendum on legalisation during confidence and supply talks with Labour in 2017, is less keen to lead the fight on decriminalisation this term.

Instead, the party wants to see the Māori Party lead the charge, as it is Māori who are disproportionately charged for cannabis-related offences.

The Māori Party has previously supported a decriminalisation policy.

ACT have been asked for comment.