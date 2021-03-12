Capital gains tax on the table to fix NZ's broken housing market, says IMF

The first tranche of units in a new 90-home community housing project developed by Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust in Christchurch are ready to open. (First published January 2021)

The International Monetary Fund has said a capital gains tax or CGT is one of the things the Government could consider using to regain control of the housing market.

It warned the housing market was vulnerable to a “pronounced correction,” which would rock the economy.

The IMF is an organisation which fosters international economic cooperation, and to which New Zealand belongs. It conducts regular – usually annual – reports of countries’ economies called “Article IV consultations”.

The IMF released preliminary findings of its latest consultation on the New Zealand economy today. Despite heaping praise on the Government for its “sound management” of the pandemic, the IMF sounded multiple notes of caution on the housing market.

“The rapid rise in house prices raises concerns around affordability and financial vulnerabilities,” it said.

“A comprehensive policy response is needed, including measures to unlock supply, dampen speculative demand, and buttress financial stability,” it said.

The report suggested two tweaks, both of which have been ruled out to some extent or another by Ardern.

The IMF suggested turning up the heat on property investors and speculators.

“Introduction of stamp duties or an expansion of capital gains taxation could reduce the attractiveness of residential property investment,” the report said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff New Zealand’s housing market has caught the ire of the IMF.

Unfortunately for the IMF, a CGT has been ruled-out by Ardern, and a stamp duty – a one-off charge levied when a property changes hands – would likely run afoul of her commitment to not introduce new taxes other than those published in Labour’s election manifesto.

The IMF highlighted the risk of not doing enough.

“Unsustainable house prices relative to income, a tightening of credit standards, or a sharp rise in mortgage rates could trigger an eventual, pronounced correction,” the report said.

The IMF also inserted itself into another political debate: whether the housing crisis is a result of supply issues, demand issues, or both. Labour and the Greens have lined up on the side of both, while National maintains the issue is mainly one of supply.

The IMF has said the issue is both supply and demand related and said that both sides need to be addressed.

“A comprehensive policy response is needed, including measures to unlock supply, dampen speculative demand, and buttress financial stability,” the report said.

Outside of the IMF’s fairly damning assessment of the country’s housing market, the report was more positive.

It said the Government was right to continue to support the economy through spending. It said that this was the right thing to do while the economy transitioned from public sector driven demand to private sector demand

The report warned against being too quick to turn off support for struggling businesses.

“Going forward, the pace of fiscal normalisation needs to be carefully calibrated to support employment and minimise bankruptcies of distressed but viable firms.”

The IMF even warned that the Government should be ready to turn up the scale of spending if the economy needed additional support.

“The authorities should stand ready to deploy additional fiscal support, including public investment and fiscal lifelines such as liquidity and targeted income support measures, if the recovery falters,” it said.