Reality bites on prison stats as population plunges but violence spikes

A prison reform group has hit back at the Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis over his claims their pamphlet on prisoner rights incites violence.

The Government, threading a very narrow needle on crime and punishment, will have to move quickly to understand how things can go so right and so wrong with its Corrections strategy.

Prisoner numbers have dropped since Labour entered the Beehive. Corrections’ figures to December show a total population of 8528, well down from September 2017, when it stood at 10,470.

Prisoner numbers have plunged since Labour got into the Beehive - but prison violence just keeps rising.

Unfortunately this just makes an accompanying surge in prisoner violence look even worse. Criminals are down, in prison, but crime is up.

The number of staffers assaulted increased to 889 in the last financial year, almost quadrupling from the preceding 12 months.

There were already 534 assaults on guards by the end of January, up sharply from 2017 even as the prison population declined. Prisoner assaults on other prisoners also increased.

There would appear to be more violence distilled from fewer people in our prisons.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says the solution lies in decreasing prisoner numbers and the department’s Hōkai Rangi strategy, which he launched in 2019.

Hōkai Rangi aims, among other things, to slash the proportion of Māori in prisons from its current level, above half the prison population. Eventually Māori prisoners would match their proportion of the general population – currently about 17 per cent. It would uphold the mana of prisoners and ease access to rehabilitation, Davis says.

The Government has to front up to its Māori voters and follow through on promises. Other voters want criminals punished, not rehabilitated.

This means the Māori Party, co-led by Rawiri Waititi, is taking chunks out of the Government’s left flank, and National is gnawing on its right.

It is an extraordinarily difficult area to touch, politically speaking. Take the gang problem.

Police recently launched Operation Tauwhiro (a word that means ‘to care for’). At first glance, it seemed like a good old-fashioned gang crackdown. But then, shocking some, the press release started talking about partnering with iwi, and addressing underlying causes of violence, NGOs, building “greater community resilience”.

National’s Simon Bridges said the operation was the result of a “wokester” cop boss, Commissioner Andrew Coster. Maybe it wasn’t popular with Bridges’ boss, but it resonated in the wider community.

Personally, I think it’s about time there was an approach that looks past an endless war on gangs.

I’m not saying police are weak or under-resourced, or lack the power to wage this war. They do – it’s just that the power is mostly over middle-class lives.

Middle-class people have something to lose, whether it’s neighbourly respect, or social standing, or just the safety inside the compound of everyday life.

A middle-class person standing bug-eyed, sweating in the dock in a district court is a stark contrast to the indifference of people shuttled through the system ever since youth court drained away the last of their youth.

As for gangs – well, I get the sense they don’t care about rules, and they don’t care about going to prison, and they don’t care about the same ethical considerations as people with nine-to-five jobs. They have their own network and community instead; and a sinuous violence pervading their existence that is incomprehensible to the rest of us.

The only way to win is to imprison gangs in the middle class as well: a nice, boring place where machete attacks launched out the back of rolling Bedford vans are frankly embarrassing.

The Government sits trapped between doing way too much and nowhere near enough, politically speaking, and in the meantime figuring out what the hell is happening with its strategy.

It had better get moving, too.

The war on Covid-19 will end in a vaccine-led truce, which given the sad but relatively low number of deaths is a victory for all of us.

A new front will open immediately. History shows voters are quick to dump wartime governments after victory.

Inevitably the mute button will come off the old, handy issues like gangs and crime. This is one issue where the Government must decide where it stands.