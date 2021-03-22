Police in Wellington appropriated public cars parks during Covid-19 alert level drop, because staff felt unsafe at night

A fracas breaks out in Parliament over Green Party MP Marama Davidson accusing National’s Nicola Willis of sharing “racist and classist" concern over her safety in Wellington.

Police staff were allowed to take over public car parks outside their national headquarters in Wellington after claiming their esential staff felt too unsafe to walk to their cars at night.

Documents, obtained under the Official Information Act, show police asked, and gained approval, from Wellington City Council to take over parking outside their Molesworth St headquarters during Covid-19 alert levels 4, 3 and 2, most recently in February this year.

The headquarters is staffed both by active duty police, but also backroom civil servants.

The news comes amid growing concerns about safety in the capital’s CBD, with Wellington National List MP Nicola Willis claiming she no longer felt safe, day or night, walking the inner-city streets, blaming gangs and rise in emergency housing. This, in turn, sparked accusations from Green Party MP Marama Davidson​ that Willis was being “racist and classist”.

Police themselves have also raised concerns about the CBD being “over-represented” in disorder and assaults, although more at the Courtenay Pl entertainment district end of town than the Molesworth St end, which mostly houses government offices.

The document show that when Wellington went back into alert level 2 restrictions last August, Inspector Hamish Milne emailed the council asking for use of the car parks and to ensure the public were not able to use them.

“While using public transport is encouraged, the shifts are such that many employees cannot get to work in time for shifts, or home after their shifts, and therefore many employees have to bring personal vehicles to work,” they said.

Milne said the parks would help “address a staff safety issue for returning to distant cars late in the evening”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 road cones ready for another lockdown.

In a subsequent email to police staff, Milne said the parking had been approved but only for thoe working on “Covid-19 operations” and only for shifts when needed.

“Note that this was intended to be for those working shift work to mitigate the risk of walking to distant car parks at night, so please continue to use other public transport or normal parking processes if you are working day shifts,” he said.

When Wellington went back into alert level 2 in Februry, police wasted no time taking over public parking again.

At 11.05pm on Sunday, February 14, just 54 minutes before Wellington went into level 2, Inspector Robert Sum again got in touch with the council to make sure police had their free parking.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Police National headquarters on Molesworth Street.

“Is WCCC [SIC] able to please consider some carparking being available for this week, only for staff who are involved in the operation?” he asked, offering to get police staff to put out cones themselves to cordon off the parks.

The council replied at the next morning saying that police were welcome to put out the cones.

The free parking has irritated at least two Molesworth St residents who could not use the parks. Both questioned whether police really felt unsafe or whether they just wanted free parking.

They noted there’s a Wilson’s car park 150 metres from the headquarters, and four other car parking buildings between the headquarters and Parliament.

Residents have also shown Stuff images of staff cars parked outside the headquarters in the middle of the day, against the wishes of the council, and suggested the parks weren’t necessarily used by people who felt unsafe.

When Stuff visited the site on Friday, the Covid-19 traffic cones had been packed away.

A police spokesperson said the last time the parks were used was between 15 and 22 February while Auckland was at levels 3 and 2.

“The carparks enabled direct and immediate access to the building for staff working on the operational response including staff from other agencies, and police staff from other policing districts who were brought in to support the response,” the spokesperson said.