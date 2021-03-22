Local government, too needy, too grassroots, not enough expertise

Dr Ayesha Verrall on why the Government is taking control of fluoridation.

OPINION: In the zeitgeist of the pandemic age, councils have become that enduringly unpopular kid of our old primary school days. No matter how much cool stuff they own, they have, you know, cooties.

Like or loathe our central government, in 2020 we experienced a year of expert-driven decision-making (admittedly with missteps) that tainted how we see the more humble efforts of local governance, and the staff that support them. Maybe forever.

There is nothing more symbolic of this growing demand for expertise to override the whims of council-table Everypersons, than the reanimated water fluoridation bill just announced by the Government. When passed, it will strip a nationwide council power and hand it to Ashley Bloomfield, Director General of Health, breakout competent bureaucrat star of 2020.

Only about half of New Zealanders get mineral fluoride, hugely beneficial for oral health, topped up in their water. A significant chunk of those people get it from the North Island’s main cities.

That it has become necessary to strip council of their control of fluoridation shows why a top-to-tail review of local government in Aotearoa is needed.

It is an admission of a failure codified in the very nature of local democracy – failure that only intensifies as the democracy gets more local.

Fluoride was too hot to handle for many councils. Some crumbled under pressure from anti-fluoride lobbyists and others actually believed their claims.

I’m not surprised fewer people get fluoridated water in provincial councils versus major cities.

Councillors and mayors in these places are seen as just another community member because they are. They stand behind the counter in the local shop, and pick up their dog poop from the same streets as everybody else.

This accessibility means there is no uncovered council manhole deep enough for them after making unpopular decisions. Unpopular decisions, however, eventually need to be made.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has shown a willingness to step in against local-body cranks when she introduced legislation easing the creation of Māori wards. That change was attacked for undercutting local democracy – killing binding voter-initiated polls on the wards. (Not a single other type of ward needed this generous approval from the wider community.)

The much-needed change showed local government has limits. Democracy cannot diffuse downward endlessly into its grassroots – to each and every good person of every town, region and city.

Open-slather democracy is a bit like junk science – admittedly available to everybody, but dangerous to your health.

With even larger city councils like Wellington experiencing publicly visible dysfunction, and billions in infrastructure and spending at stake, it makes sense for the Government to consider how councils might be renewed, with a little more expertise.. Auckland could do with another check as well.

The sky's the limit. If councils don’t have to decide on fluoride, then what else can they not do?