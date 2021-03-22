Covid-19: Government investigating downgrade of Safe Travel advice that says not to leave the country

Following Monday's Cabinet talks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet will reconvene to discuss trans-Tasman bubble on April 6.

As a return to international travel nears the Government is looking into downgrading the current official advice for Kiwis to not travel overseas because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has also received multiple requests to open up travel to countries that have beaten Covid-19 aside from Australia, Niue, and the Cook Islands, a newly released document reveals.

For close to a year the Government’s SafeTravel website, maintained by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), has advised all Kiwis not to travel overseas.

SafeTravel advice is not legally binding but is relied on for many formal purposes, including travel insurance.

READ MORE:

* 'It's not really a bubble': Few Kiwis set to make use of limited trans-Tasman travel

* Report suggests European Union about to let Kiwis in, but New Zealand Government still says 'don't go'

* Coronavirus: Winston Peters says Health Ministry wanted to close borders to Kiwis



It cites both the health risk from the pandemic and also the risk that Kiwis may have trouble returning home thanks to strenuous travel restrictions.

Rosa Woods/Stuff New Zealand officials are looking into possibly downgrading the current advice to not leave the country at all.

A briefing for Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins from November, released to Stuff under the Official Information Act 1982, reveals that MFAT had received ministerial sign-off to assess whether easing the advice for some destinations with little Covid-19 was desirable.

“Despite official advice that New Zealanders do not travel overseas at this time, a number of New Zealand businesses are sending staff offshore to maintain and perform service contracts,” the officials wrote.

“Following ministerial sign-off, a process is underway to assess the possibility of lowering the travel advice level for some destinations, on an exceptions basis, assessed against defined health and other criteria.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned that Kiwis travelling to Australia under the long-planned trans-Tasman bubble may risk being stranded there if an outbreak occurs, as managed isolation would not have the capacity to take on a huge influx of Kiwis.

She said on Monday that she expected the SafeTravel advice would shift to accommodate the trans-Tasman bubble.

A spokesperson for MFAT said the SafeTravel advice was under constant review.

“MFAT continues to advise that all New Zealanders do not travel overseas at this time due to the outbreak of Covid-19, associated health risks and widespread travel restrictions. The global situation remains complex and rapidly changing,” the spokesperson said.

“We keep this global travel advisory under close review, which includes making assessments of the Covid-19 impact on individual countries and territories against a set of criteria related to public health, border measures, and connectivity to New Zealand.”

“These assessments are ongoing and MFAT expects to use this assessment framework to inform the lowering of SafeTravel advisories at the appropriate time when it is safe to do so.”

OTHER COUNTRIES KNOCKING ON NZ'S DOOR

The paper, which broadly covers New Zealand’s border policies, also suggests that Australia, the Cook Islands, and Niue are not alone in wanting to establish a quarantine-free travel zone with New Zealand.

This includes countries in the wider Pacific and beyond.

Officials wrote that “a number of economies have sought arrangements with New Zealand to allow some inwards cross-border flows” but that work has been postponed until after the bubble with Australia is established.

The actual nations – some of which also have “low rates of Covid transmission (or none)” are redacted.

But the wording of the advice, which mentions “economies” instead of nations, suggests Taiwan is likely to be one of them. New Zealand and most other countries do not describe Taiwan as its own country for fear of insulting China.

Ardern said on Monday that she could not recall whether Taiwan was one of the countries that had approached New Zealand about allowing travellers back in.