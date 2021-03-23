D-day for the Government's plan to fix housing, with few easy options

ANALYSIS: After three and a half years of broken promises and under-delivery, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will today attempt to tackle one of the biggest challenges of her premiership.

Unlike other challenges Ardern has overcome, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the March 15 terror attacks, housing is a problem that sits across multiple political fault lines and has been festering for decades.

But yesterday afternoon, Ardern was already tamping down expectations of what her Government can do to achieve what she and Finance Minister Grant Robertson have called a “sustained moderation” in house prices.

She also made clear that the Government would explicitly “aim to tip the balance away from property investors and towards first home buyers”.

“It will take time to turn all of this around, and unfortunately there is no silver bullet,” Ardern said. Her comments, made in the Beehive on Monday, were an attempt to manage expectations, after the political disaster that was KiwiBuild.

In major party focus groups before the election the term “Kiwibuild” – Labour’s promise to build 10,000 houses per year – was synonymous with failure. Not even 1000 houses have been built since 2017.

Unlike March 15, Covid and Whakaari/White Island, the housing crisis has been long-foreseen. But successive governments have not had the political gumption to tackle the problem by pursuing politically unpalatable solutions.

Today, when Ardern announces her housing package, the nation will see just how much appetite she has for those types of housing policies.

The first and most unpalatable solution to the crisis is a tax on capital gains. Expect this debate around capital gains to rear its head again today.

Like all other solutions to the housing crisis, it won’t be effective on its own, but more than any other policy, a capital gains tax (CGT) has become something of a political symbol for the housing crisis.

This is thanks in no small part to the Labour Party, who campaigned on the tax in 2011 and 2014, and in veiled form in 2017.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff “It will take time to turn all of this around, and unfortunately there is no silver bullet,” Ardern says of house prices ahead of Tuesday's major announcement.

The party consistently connected it to housing, but cleverly stopped short of proposing it as an ultimate solution to the housing crisis - a detail often lost.

While usually promoted as a method of dampening down demand, the tax is implicitly about fairness. Data shows landlords make, on average, about $300,000 in profit each time they sell a property.

Ardern has famously ruled out a CGT under her leadership, but she has cover in the “bright line test”, which is essentially an income tax paid on profits made on property bought and sold within five years.

The original bright line test was introduced by National, who were also dead set against a CGT.

National’s history with the bright line test should provide some political cover against accusations from the opposition of introducing a CGT by stealth.

The smart money is on Ardern extending the bright line test from its current five-year term. The Government has admitted that its sought advice on what to do with the test.

The big question is how long the test would be extended. Extending the tax out for 30 years – the length of the average mortgage – could fundamentally change the investment equation for many property investors, and essentially turn the test into a CGT in all but name.

Investors are clearly the target of whatever reforms Ardern, Robertson, and Housing Minister Megan Woods announce today.

Other possible proposals are changing the rules to ensure investors can’t deduct interest paid on their loans against their tax bill, and extending ring-fencing rules.

Currently, an investor can offset losses on one of their properties against tax paid on income from other properties. A rule change would stop that, forcing investors to wear those losses, a change that could dampen speculation.

In her post-Cabinet press conference on Monday, Ardern said she’d also look at increasing housing supply.

Outside the budget, there’s little the Government can do to build more houses itself. But last week, Woods said the Government might look at investment rules which encourage foreign capital into New Zealand to build large-scale rental developments.

That would mean more foreign capital used to build large apartment blocks for rent, ideally at affordable prices.

Politically speaking, when announcing policy “sticks” it also helps to hand out “carrots”.

In recent weeks, Ardern has talked cryptically about “encouraging people to look at alternative investments that contribute to our productive economy”. This could mean incentivising people to invest in something other than housing.

One option would be to provide tax breaks for income put into Kiwisaver, encouraging this as a form of investment and, in theory, funnelling money away from property.

Ardern will not fix housing today, or even this year. She’s already said she doesn’t want house prices to fall.

That means, short of raising the median income from about $50,000 to $150,000 and bankrupting nearly every employer in the country, all Ardern has really promised is to hold house prices steady enough for wages to eventually catch up. Were property prices to flat-line tomorrow, it would still take a long time for the median income to catch up.

The real test today won’t be what Ardern announces, it will be seeing what she’s able to get away with politically.

With house prices soaring in every region – the national median was $525,000 in September 2017, it's $780,000 now – the crisis has captured an ever-broader swathe of voters.

With about half a million dollars now needed to get a three-child family over the deposit hurdle, more families will be requiring something bold on housing that might have been anathema to them a decade ago.

It’s very possible the political equation, which made bold housing measures so impossible a decade ago, may now have changed.