Housing: Grant Robertson says he was 'too definitive' when he ruled out a change to the bright-line test. Judith Collins says he lied.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says he was “too definitive” when he ruled out changes to the bright-line test just before the election.

But National leader Judith Collins says he simply lied.

The Government has announced the bright-line test – an effective capital gains tax on investment property – will be extended from five to 10 years, meaning profits from the sale of property other than the main home could be hit with a tax of up to 39 per cent.

Judith Collins says Jacinda Ardern has broken a promise by introducing a 'capital gains tax' after the Government announced a series of housing policy changes.

Robertson specifically told Newstalk ZB this wouldn’t happen in September, just before the October election.

He was asked if the rate would change, or the years, and replied “no”.

Asked about this on Tuesday, Robertson said he had been “too definitive”.

“In the election campaign we told New Zealanders that we would continue to work to address the housing crisis,” Robertson said.

“Labour’s policy was clear that we wouldn’t introduce any new taxes. You’re referring to a specific interview that I did – I was too definitive in my comments in that interview,” Robertson said.

Ardern said she didn’t count this as a “broken promise” and noted Labour itself had been “silent” on the issue – and that at the time they had not expected house prices to increase by up to 20 per cent year-on-year, as they have.

“At that time we were just not seeing the rampant house price growth that we are now. In fact during the last year we were told that house prices would come down, that potentially the housing market could collapse. We have seen the exact opposite,” Ardern said.

“It is incumbent on us to make sure that we as a Government are acting responsibly to try and support first home buyers, to act what we are seeing in the market. When the advice suggested that we extend National’s bright-line test, we acted on it.”

Collins said the move was a broken promise and lie.

“The Labour Party has lied to New Zealanders. They promised New Zealanders that there would be 100,000 homes under KiwiBuild in 10 years, they built 700 over three years. They told New Zealanders there would be not be a capital gains tax under their watch, they also told New Zealanders that there would be no increase to the bright-line test, they have lied on both counts,” Collins said.

She said the only thing that had changed since September is that Labour had won the election.

“They lied to New Zealanders. New Zealanders can’t trust this Government.”

Collins said the moves could see rents hiked and fewer houses on the market as investors held on to them for longer.

“Rents will go up, again,” Collins said.

Ardern was asked if the advice had suggested her changes could see rents go up, particularly as property investors would slowly lose the ability to deduct their interest costs from the tax paid on rental income. She said the advice was “mixed”.

Collins could see some merit in the $3.8b for housing infrastructure – National announced a $1b loan programme for housing infrastructure in Government – but she didn’t have enough detail on it to have much of a view yet.

She suggested that without much detail it would be “KiwiBuild mark II.”

The bright line test currently applies income tax rates to profits from houses sold within five years of being purchased, if they are not the main home people are living in.

The tax is paid at people's income tax rate – potentially up to 39 per cent on some or all of the profit.