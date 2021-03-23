Treasury suggested extending bright-line test for 20 years, pushed against interest deductibility, believes rents may rise out of new housing policy

The Government’s housing package goes dramatically against the advice of officials in Treasury.

Treasury suggested the Government extend the bright-line test – an effective capital gains tax on residential property – to 20 years, instead of the 10 the Government has gone with, and pushed back against an exemption for new builds.

Officials also pushed against the change the Government will make to stop landlords being able to write off interest costs from their rental income. This was because they had not had time to fully analyse the potential risks of this change.

“Treasury has not formed a view on whether a 10-year bright-line test is preferable to the status quo,” the document said.

However, a table in the written advice for the Government, which considered both the 10-year bright-line test combined with the exemption for new build homes, rated this option as worse than the status quo.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the advice on rents had been mixed.

Officials wrote that a 20-year extension would better meet the Government’s goals while not breaking its promise not to introduce a capital gains tax.

“In light of the Government’s objectives and the above constraints, on balance the Treasury’s preferred option is an extension of the bright-line period from 5 years to 20 years with no exemption for new builds.”

Treasury’s opposition to the new build exemption was mainly based on the threat it would pose to the coherence of the tax system. It believed a more explicit subsidy would be more effective.

“An exemption comes with additional administrative and compliance costs, and over time reduces the coherence of the tax system.

“While increasing housing supply is important, the Treasury considers there are likely to be better ways to directly support supply, for example through an explicit subsidy for developers.”

A spokeswoman for Robertson said the Government would be monitoring any effect on rents.

Officials said they hadn’t had time to look at the effect of interest deductibility. Given this, it warned the Government against pursuing that option, saying that it needed more work.

The analysis also put some rough numbers on the amount of property transactions that would be captured by the test, however these came with the massive caveat that they included all property transactions, rather than just the investor sales that would be hit by the tax.

42 per cent of properties are held for 5 years or less, while 64 per cent are held for ten years or less.

A full 83 per cent of properties are held for 15 years or less, and 91 per cent of properties are sold within 20 years of being bought.

Unfortunately, without stripping investors from owenr occupiers, those numbers don’t help much with working out how many people will be hit by the bright line test extension.

Treasury was less scathing than IRD which recommended against both the extension of the bright line test and axing interest deductions.

IRD was concerned that people would hold onto their houses for longer to avoid paying the tax.

“With the bright-line extension, a key concern is that many investors might pay substantial amounts of tax if they sold properties within 20 years but receive the gains tax free if they held the properties for longer period,” IRD said.

IRD also warned about the cost of compliance. Chasing down people who should pay the tax could be costly.

Treasury and IRD also disagreed on the exemption of newbuilds from the exemption, which IRD thought was a good idea as it would continue to encourage the construction industry to add to housing supply.