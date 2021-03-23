Thousands of foreign drivers caught up in expired licence backlog

Waka Kotahi NZTA warned about what a massive number of expiring foreign licences would do to the processing system.

Transport officials warned that tens of thousands of foreign drivers could be forced to drive illegally on expired licences after Covid-19 caused a massive backlog in the driving licence system.

This added to the problem caused by the 42,000 tests that had to be cancelled as a result of the seven and a half weeks spent in Covid-19 alert levels 3 and 4 last year, creating a backlog that still evident today in long wait times to book a test.

Waka Kotahi (the NZ Transport Agency) and ministers decided to extend licences for many foreign drivers last December, averting the catastrophe.

Normally, foreign drivers are allowed to drive on New Zealand roads with their existing licence for 12 months after they arrive in the country. After those 12 months are up, drivers have to convert their foreign licence to a New Zealand licence.

READ MORE:

* Learner drivers travel hundreds of kilometres to sit restricted licence

* Free ride service for drink-drivers to be checked for compliance

* South Auckland rail line critical to prevent overloading of train network – KiwiRail



Thanks to the extension, drivers who would have been caught up by these restrictions have had the date they need to convert their licence pushed back.

Documents released to Stuff under the Official Information Act show Transport officials were worried in October that there were as many as 19,300 people from overseas who might need to get a fresh New Zealand licence in the next six months thanks to being stranded in the country as a result of Covid-19.

Of these, nearly 7000 people were from countries where people would need to apply for a special conversion to be able to drive in New Zealand – this involves a theory and practical test and would put pressure on staff who processed licences.

This was a particularly tough problem, as driver testing wasn’t able to take place at alert levels 3 and 4, causing a massive backlog of ordinary driver tests that is still being worked through.

Last year, some steps were taken to improve the backlog. A briefing to Transport Minister Michael Wood says Waka Kotahi boosted the amount of money it pays to companies that provide licence tests to boost wages for driving testers, and fund the training of extra testing officers.

Six new testing officers were deployed in Auckland, and another six, for testing stations in the rest of the country, were being trained in October.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF NZTA officials revealed they ignored official advice to prioritise an extra Mt Victoria tunnel as part of the Let's Get Wellington Moving programme.

However, that was not enough, and officials warned that “an influx of overseas conversions from non-exempt counties will extend processing times beyond acceptable limits”.

Earlier this month, Waka Kotahi said they were trying to boost capacity to clear the backlog caused by the various alert level changes.

The average number of tests a month has increased from about 25,000 to 27,000.

But Waka Kotahi’s senior manager systems integrity then warned that there were still long wait times thanks to higher demand.

“The normal maximum wait time to book and sit a practical test is six weeks.

“The current wait times change day-to-day based on availability, but in some areas current wait times are eight weeks or longer,” Waka Kotahi’s senior manager systems integrity Hayley Evans said.