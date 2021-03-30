Public housing waitlist hits new record of 22,803 as new builds slow in January

The bright-line test has been doubled in length and tax loopholes have been closed as the Labour Government moves on property speculators.

Over 22,800 households were waiting for public housing at the end of January, a new record as the Government struggles to deal with the surging demand for help with housing.

The newly released figure of 22,803 represents a rise of over 7000 households from January 2020, and is more than four times the size of the list when Labour was elected in 2017.

It comes as rents continue to steadily rise across the country.

The list’s rapid growth, which has seen it reach new records every month, has slowed somewhat in recent months, after a huge jump of 1030 families between August and September 2020.

Hundreds of families are housed from the waiting list every month, but they are more than replaced by new entrants.

In January, 404 households were housed from the waitlist, after waiting for a median average of 172 days.

This was dwarfed by 1295 new eligible households being added to the list, which is managed by the Ministry of Social Development.

The update was not all grim news.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The housing waitlist has risen steadily.

The number of people receiving special needs grants to stay in motels continued to slightly decline, reaching 4955, down from a peak of 6283 in May 2020. It was still far above the 3335 people receiving the same grant in January 2020 however.

The number of people receiving accommodation supplement, a benefit that helps people who have trouble with housing costs in the private market, dropped slightly to 377,379, down from 378,131 in December.

Auckland had by far the most households on the waitlist – just over 8000 – with Wellington, the Waikato, and the East Coast all with more than 2000 each.

The Government’s state house build programme was still well ahead of schedule, with 1897 houses built or bought since July 2020, above the 1429 planned. But it missed its actual target for January, building just 61 homes.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National's housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis said the Government’s new policies risked making the problem worse.

National’s housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis said the simple issue was a lack of houses, and the Government’s housing policy package announced last week could make things worse.

“The risk is that the new tax rules will push rents up further and squeeze more people out of the private rental market and into motels and onto the waiting list,” Willis said.

“I’m hearing of developers hitting pause on new builds while they work out what the tax changes mean for them. That’s the opposite of what’s needed right now.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Poto Williams has argued the Government is still playing catch-up after National sold off thousands of state homes.

Willis pushed for the Government to involve NGOs more in the state house build programme, instead of ring-fencing funding to the state property developer Kāinga Ora, which got permission last week to borrow another $2b for state house building.

“The Government has instead ring-fenced new capital funding for Kāinga Ora, which is increasingly competing against first home buyers for homes and against housing developers for land. There is a real risk this activity will pump up prices further,” Willis said.

Most of the houses Kāinga Ora is delivering are not bought on the private market. It has built 1176 new state homes since June 2020, bought 92 off the private market, and leased another four.

Public housing minister Poto Williams has been asked for comment.

In December, Williams said the Government had been encouraging people to come forward for help, and that had contributed to the growth.

“The increase in the Public Housing Waitlist shows that there is a community expectation on us to deliver – and we are. But the reality is – we’re playing catch up. Where National sold off state houses for nine years, we are building them. And we’re building them at pace,” Williams said.

“We want to make sure people in need get access to warm, dry, safe accommodation, and we’ve encouraged people to come forward and ask for help. This will be one of the motivating factors behind the Register increase.”